PlatinumGames apologizes for faulty Wonderful 101 Switch Kickstarter backer codes A recent mix-up with codes for The Wonderful 101: Remastered on Nintendo Switch saw empty code boxes go out to Kickstarter backers. PlatinumGames has promised to fix this.

PlatinumGames has met quite a few setbacks recently in the launch of The Wonderful 101: Remastered, but a recent Kickstarter code issue had backers alarmed about an unintentional troll. Faulty Nintendo Switch codes went out to backers, forcing PlatinumGames to apologize and promise to fix it in short order.

The issues with The Wonderful 101: Remastered Kickstarter backer codes were addressed by PlatinumGames on Twitter on May 7, 2020. According to various backers, Kickstarter update emails had gone out with missing codes in the box where redemption and activation codes for Nintendo Switch copies of the game should be. Reportedly, backers were getting emails such as the one below in which the field were a Nintendo Switch code would normally be was instead populated by “None” - alarming to say the least if you were one of the people who put money into the Kickstarter.

Thanks! I thought this was a troll job for sure. pic.twitter.com/I4hSqVNEKk — Flaming Queen (@QueenFlaming) May 8, 2020

That said, it would also appear that PlatinumGames has identified the problem and is looking to make good on what they promised backers, so the issue should be solved in short order. Though The Wonderful 101: Remastered had a very successful Kickstarter that passed its goal within an hour of launch and has since garnered over 235 million yen of backing (nearly $2.2 million), it has met with a few issues coming into launch. The COVID-19 pandemic caused several issues that forced PlatinumGames to push back the launch of physical copies of The Wonderful 101 Remastered from a May launch to June 2020. Even so, PlatinumGames has trucked along towards launch with The Wonderful 101: Remastered being the first of several major projects the developer has in its plans in its new self-publishing era.

Even with issues regarding COVID-19, there’s little doubt that PlatinumGames will stay true to its word on fixing the recent issue with Wonderful 101 codes and delivering on its promises to backers.