Upcoming Call of Duty update targets 725 shotgun & claymores
Call of Duty Modern Warfare is getting its first major update and the infamously deadly claymores and 725 shotgun are on the slate among other changes.
Call of Duty Modern Warfare is getting its first major update and the infamously deadly claymores and 725 shotgun are on the slate among other changes.
The newest update to roguelike Dead Cells will offer a new biome, fresh mutations, a new rune, and various other additions for veteran players.
Smash Ultimate fans can look forward to some details about the next DLC fighter, Terry Bogard.
The team-based shooter continues to grow with the 1.4 update, gaining a new snow map, cosmetics, playlists, and much more.
The Sims 4 celebrates their fifth birthday with new content including some Muslim-inspired clothing.
Tesla software V10 is close to its release date, and Elon Musk is tweeting about some features ahead of shipping the operating system update.
The Nintendo Wii U may not have sold very well, but the Big N is still supporting it with today's firmware update version 5.5.4.
Star Control: Origins update v1.4 is out and it drastically improves the visuals of the game with new textures. Check out the patch notes to find out more.
It's time to head to Havana, Shackers. The new Overwatch map is making the jump from PTR to the main game with today's update 1.35.1.1. We got your patch notes right here.
Having trouble downloading an update on your Nintendo Switch? We can explain Error Code: 2137-8056.