Saints Row (2022) November update features 200+ fixes The update will reportedly contain over 200 quality of life improvements for co-op, challenges, and more.

The launch of 2022’s Saints Row back in August was somewhat rocky due to the game’s odd assortment of bugs. Since then, Saints Row has received two hotfixes including one back in September featuring co-op and mission progression fixes. Now, the game is set to get a lot more than a simple hotfix as the November update for Saints Row is said to contain “over 200 fixes and quality of life updates.”

A release date for the November update has yet to be shared, but the team did highlight a few areas where these 200+ fixes and improvements will be applied. The first that’s mentioned is co-op which the team describe as being a “huge priority” for them before outlining how “significant effort has gone into ensuring that this is working as intended.”

Co-op has been a huge priority for us. Significant effort has gone into ensuring that this is working as intended – including connectivity, mini map issues and proper credit of player rewards. Fun with a friend in Santo Ileso should be a much smoother experience going forward!

Saints Row will soon see improvements to issues plaguing the game’s various challenges and collectibles as well. Once the November update is rolled out, these should begin to track properly. You’ll also be awarded retroactively if you’ve already completed the requirement for a previous challenge.

Another hot issue in the community has been challenges and collectibles – these should now track properly, and will be awarded to you retroactively if you have already completed the requirement, so make sure you update your game to get that all important 100%!

Co-op and collectibles aside, other areas that’ll enjoy quality of life improvements with the launch of the November include more evenly balanced combat encounters, new district tiers, 7 new garage locations, haptic feedback for PS5 DualSense controllers, and more.

To get the full overview of what to expect from the upcoming November update for Saints Row, be sure to check out the message from the team on the game’s official patchhub.

For more on Saints Row, brush up with some of our previous coverage including how Embracer’s CEO had “hoped for a greater reception” for the Saints Row reboot, and our review of 2022’s Saints Row where we score the game a 7 and remark on how the game struggled at times to stick the landing.