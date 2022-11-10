Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Saints Row (2022) November update features 200+ fixes

The update will reportedly contain over 200 quality of life improvements for co-op, challenges, and more.
Morgan Shaver
Deep Silver Volition
7

The launch of 2022’s Saints Row back in August was somewhat rocky due to the game’s odd assortment of bugs. Since then, Saints Row has received two hotfixes including one back in September featuring co-op and mission progression fixes. Now, the game is set to get a lot more than a simple hotfix as the November update for Saints Row is said to contain “over 200 fixes and quality of life updates.”

A release date for the November update has yet to be shared, but the team did highlight a few areas where these 200+ fixes and improvements will be applied. The first that’s mentioned is co-op which the team describe as being a “huge priority” for them before outlining how “significant effort has gone into ensuring that this is working as intended.”

Screenshot from 2022 Saints Row update patchhub outlining what's coming in the November update
© Deep Silver Volition

Saints Row will soon see improvements to issues plaguing the game’s various challenges and collectibles as well. Once the November update is rolled out, these should begin to track properly. You’ll also be awarded retroactively if you’ve already completed the requirement for a previous challenge.

Co-op and collectibles aside, other areas that’ll enjoy quality of life improvements with the launch of the November include more evenly balanced combat encounters, new district tiers, 7 new garage locations, haptic feedback for PS5 DualSense controllers, and more. 

Promo image for 2022's Saints Row showing two characters on a car with a sunset in the background
© Deep Silver Volition

To get the full overview of what to expect from the upcoming November update for Saints Row, be sure to check out the message from the team on the game’s official patchhub.

For more on Saints Row, brush up with some of our previous coverage including how Embracer’s CEO had “hoped for a greater reception” for the Saints Row reboot, and our review of 2022’s Saints Row where we score the game a 7 and remark on how the game struggled at times to stick the landing.

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

