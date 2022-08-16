Genshin Impact 3.0 update features explorable Sumeru & new Dendro element There's a lot to look forward to in the 3.0 update including the ability to explore Sumeru, new Boss enemies, characters, Dendro element, and more.

The release date for Genshin Impact’s upcoming 3.0 update, titled The Morn a Thousand Roses Bring, has been revealed. Set to release on August 24, the update will open up the Sumeru region for players to explore, which is the fourth of the game’s seven major nations. It’ll also introduce a brand new element called Dendro which, according to developer miHoYo, will be “the last piece of Genshin Impact’s seven-element system.”

With the arrival of a new element comes new playable Dendro characters added to the roster. Elaborating further on what to expect, miHoYo notes that players will be able to unlock the power of Dendro at the Statue of The Seven in the Sumeru region.

As the Traveler, players can unlock the power of Dendro at the Statue of The Seven in Sumeru, and have a chance to recruit two Dendro archers.

New playable characters are being added including the four-star archer, Collei.



© miHoYo

The Dendro archers include five-star character Tighnari, and Tighnari’s four-star pupil Collei which players will be able to recruit for free for a limited time by participating in and completing the main seasonal event included in the 3.0 update, the Graven Innocence. Additional information on the new Dendro element is shared, which breaks down reactions when used with other elements like Pyro and Electro.

The Dendro element can trigger three different basic reactions: Burning, Bloom, and Catalyze, if used with the Pyro, Hydro, and Electro element respectively. In combat, Bloom and Catalyze can evolve into further reactions. When Dendro meets Hydro, the Bloom reaction will spawn one or more Dendro Cores, dealing delayed explosive Dendro damage.



If these Dendro Cores come into contact with Pyro or Electro before exploding, they can trigger the Burgeon reaction and increase their AoE Dendro DMG, or trigger the Hyperbloom reaction which turns Dendro Cores into Sprawling Shots that can track down nearby enemies.



The Catalyze reaction stems from Dendro and Electro, and can apply the Quicken effect to affected targets and increase their damage taken from the next Dendro or Electro hit by triggering the Spread or Aggravate reaction.

Sumeru holds Shroom-Kin foes called the Fungi and Boss enemies like the Jadeplume Terrorshroom.



© miHoYo

And for more on what the new explorable Sumeru region holds for players, miHoYo shared details on locations including Sumeru City and Port Ormos.

Located west of Liyue, the massive region of Sumeru is divided into two main parts: rainforest and desert. Upon its release, players will be able to explore the dense rainforest and multiple settlements nestled within it, including Sumeru City and Port Ormos.



Known as the Nation of Wisdom, Sumeru has the most prestigious historical institution called the Akademiya, founded by scholars loyal to the previous Archon Dendron, the Greater Lord Rukkhadevata.

The Sumeru region will host a wealth of new foes for players to deal with including an evolved species of Shroom-Kin called the Fungi. Sumeru will feature new Boss enemies as well including the Jadeplume Terrorshroom and Electro Egisvine.

The 3.0 update will also include the implementation of new features and optimizations to gameplay, along with tools like the Boon of the Elder Tree, Ultra-Hot Burner Lamp Test Model, and Fishing Line Stabilizer to help make activities like cooking, wood farming, and fishing easier. Visually, colored shadows are also being applied in the update to “make Teyvat a more vivid world.”

As you’re getting acquainted with everything in the 3.0 update, you can also look forward to future patches with miHoYo sharing the dates of these including how the 3.1 patch will release on September 28, 3.2 on November 2, and 3.3 on December 7. For more on Genshin Impact, be sure to check out some of our previous coverage including some of the new characters added in the Version 2.7 update for Genshin Impact.