Genshin Impact Version 2.7 update adds new characters

A plethora of new information was revealed today by miHoYo regarding Genshin Impact’s Version 2.7 update. Set to be released on May 31, the Version 2.7 update will reportedly add two new playable characters, Yelan and Kuki Shinobu, along with a new Archon Quest story, among other things.
In the press release, it's noted that Yelan and Kuki Shinobu (who accompany the Traveler in The Chasm) will have their own Story Quest and Hangout Event. Yelan is described as a five-star Hydro DPS character, while Kuki Shinobu is a four-star support character capable of manipulating the Electro element.
In addition to adding two new playable characters, the Version 2.7 update will also feature a new Archon Quest story.
As an added incentive for players to take the time to play through the story, doing so will unlock a new combat challenge called “Realms of Guile and War” in addition to rewards such as the event-exclusive four-star bow, Fading Twilight, which will be available in the event shop.
The press release goes on to outline how Yelan and Xiao will be available in the Event Wishes, followed by Arataki Itto and Kuki Shinobu.
