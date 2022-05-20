Genshin Impact Version 2.7 update adds new characters There will be two new playable characters added via the Version 2.7 update, along with a new story.

A plethora of new information was revealed today by miHoYo regarding Genshin Impact’s Version 2.7 update. Set to be released on May 31, the Version 2.7 update will reportedly add two new playable characters, Yelan and Kuki Shinobu, along with a new Archon Quest story, among other things.

In the press release, it's noted that Yelan and Kuki Shinobu (who accompany the Traveler in The Chasm) will have their own Story Quest and Hangout Event. Yelan is described as a five-star Hydro DPS character, while Kuki Shinobu is a four-star support character capable of manipulating the Electro element.

The new five-star character Yelan is a mysterious figure with many faces and identities, which includes the owner of the Yanshang Teahouse and the special intelligence officer of Liyue. Wielding the bow as her weapon, Yelan is a Hydro DPS character that combines rapid attacks with agile mobility.



The new four-star character, Kuki Shinobu, is the surprisingly reliable and capable deputy leader of the Arataki Gang. Shinobu is a support character who wields a sword and manipulates the Electro element. She can consume her own HP to heal other party members while dealing periodical Electro DMG to nearby opponents.

In addition to adding two new playable characters, the Version 2.7 update will also feature a new Archon Quest story.

The "Perilous Trail" event in Version 2.7 will bring players back to The Chasm with a new Archon Quest story and a series of rewarding challenges. Players may find themselves stranded in the depths with Yanfei, Yelan, Arataki Itto, and Kuki Shinobu, striving to survive.



Meanwhile, danger also lurks ahead for Xiao, the "Vigilant Yaksha" who is on an investigation of his own. As the story progresses, the buried past, including how the people of Liyue fought off monsters 500 years ago, as well as the yakshas' role in the history, will eventually be revealed to this diverse party.

As an added incentive for players to take the time to play through the story, doing so will unlock a new combat challenge called “Realms of Guile and War” in addition to rewards such as the event-exclusive four-star bow, Fading Twilight, which will be available in the event shop.

In Inazuma, the fun goes on after the Irodori Festival.



The Arataki Gang is preparing a grand and joyful drumalong festival and a new season of rhythm game to celebrate Shinobu's graduation from law studies in Liyue. In another event, "Core of the Apparatus," players can help a toy merchant from Fontaine to create robotic models, and receive robotic furnishings to be placed in the Serenitea Pot! If you're looking forward to everything coming in the Version 2.7 update, the good news is that you won't have to wait too much longer for it as it's set to release on May 31.