F-Zero 99 adds private lobbies and secret tracks in latest update The patch will let players create lobbies to play with their friends in Shacknews' Best Racing Game of 2023.

The mad lads at Nintendo have finally done it. The latest update for F-Zero 99 will allow players to create private lobbies, a highly requested feature and one of the only cons that Shacknews mentioned in our review of Nintendo’s latest 99 title.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

News of F-Zero 99’s private lobbies arrived when Nintendo posted news of the update on Twitter (now X). The post, while simple in its delivery, has sparked a fury of excitement among fans that have long requested the ability to play games with friends. Previously, players would have to hope that they get matched up in the same lobby as one another when loading into a race.

Additional content for F-ZERO 99 is now available for #NintendoSwitchOnline members!



➡ Secret Tracks

➡ Private Lobbieshttps://t.co/G2CbhxI3dZ pic.twitter.com/zYZCD9OYNe — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 25, 2024

It’s not just private lobbies that have been added, the Big N has stated that secret tracks are now in the game. What this means is anyone’s guess. Are they tracks that randomly appear? Are they shortcuts within tracks? Are they surprise tracks from other entries in the series? Your guess is as good as mine!

The addition of private lobbies is certainly a major deal here. It was one of the three cons that F-Zero 99 received in our review of the game. The other two related to no bots for practicing and no Death Race mode. But with Nintendo still rolling out updates and new content, that might change (hopefully).

If you haven’t already, check out our review of F-Zero 99. It’s one of the few perfect scores that Shacknews has delivered. Shacknews CEO/EIC Asif Khan had this to say about the critically-acclaimed game, “F-Zero fans are still in shock that this game really exists. I have dreamed about a game like F-Zero 99 for years, and to see Nintendo release the game in such a magnificent condition and keep supporting it with new modes, features, and events has me smiling every time I fire it up.” The game also won two Shacknews awards last year including Best Comeback of 2023 and Best Racing Game of 2023.

It’s a good day to be an F-Zero fan. Here’s hoping that the renewed interest in the franchise leads Nintendo to investigate a new entry in the series. Be sure to check out our F-Zero 99 page for more information.