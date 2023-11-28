Mario Kart 8 Deluxe update version 3.0.1 patch notes
Nintendo has updated Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with several bug fixes.
Nintendo has updated Mario Kart 8 Deluxe to version 3.0.1. The patch fixes several bugs that have appeared.
Here are the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe update version 3.0.1 patch notes straight from Nintendo:
Latest update: Ver. 3.0.1 (Released November 28, 2023)
Fixed Issues
- Fixed an issue where the player was unable to acquire a strong item even though they did not take an Item Box by stopping or going in reverse during a race, or take an item countless times from an Item Box in same location, when the communication is unstable during an online match.
- Fixed an issue where the glider did not open when getting on a glide ramp that is past the suspension bridge in Tour Vancouver Velocity.
- Fixed an issue where the player might fall into a crevice in the cliff and not be able to move in Tour Rome Avanti.
- Fixed an issue where the player would be floating in mid-air after driving out of the course without being carried back in by Lakitu in GC DK Mountain.
- Fixed an issue where the player would sometimes not be able to move when riding on the statues in Wii Daisy Circuit.
- Fixed an issue where actions and expressions did not match for some characters that were added in the Booster Course Pass.
- Fixed an issue where a Mii’s head would get extremely large or small when playing the highlight reel.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is not the only Nintendo racing game receiving an update tonight, as F-Zero 99 just released a Classic Mode update that features 20 racers and more SNES-like rules.
