Mario Kart 8 Deluxe update version 3.0.1 patch notes Nintendo has updated Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with several bug fixes.

Here are the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe update version 3.0.1 patch notes straight from Nintendo:

Latest update: Ver. 3.0.1 (Released November 28, 2023)

Fixed Issues

Fixed an issue where the player was unable to acquire a strong item even though they did not take an Item Box by stopping or going in reverse during a race, or take an item countless times from an Item Box in same location, when the communication is unstable during an online match.

Fixed an issue where the glider did not open when getting on a glide ramp that is past the suspension bridge in Tour Vancouver Velocity.

Fixed an issue where the player might fall into a crevice in the cliff and not be able to move in Tour Rome Avanti.

Fixed an issue where the player would be floating in mid-air after driving out of the course without being carried back in by Lakitu in GC DK Mountain.

Fixed an issue where the player would sometimes not be able to move when riding on the statues in Wii Daisy Circuit.

Fixed an issue where actions and expressions did not match for some characters that were added in the Booster Course Pass.

Fixed an issue where a Mii’s head would get extremely large or small when playing the highlight reel.

