Mario Kart 8 Deluxe update version 3.0.1 patch notes

Nintendo has updated Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with several bug fixes.
Asif Khan
2

Nintendo has updated Mario Kart 8 Deluxe to version 3.0.1. The patch fixes several bugs that have appeared. 

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

Here are the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe update version 3.0.1 patch notes straight from Nintendo:

Latest update: Ver. 3.0.1 (Released November 28, 2023)

Fixed Issues

  • Fixed an issue where the player was unable to acquire a strong item even though they did not take an Item Box by stopping or going in reverse during a race, or take an item countless times from an Item Box in same location, when the communication is unstable during an online match.
  • Fixed an issue where the glider did not open when getting on a glide ramp that is past the suspension bridge in Tour Vancouver Velocity.
  • Fixed an issue where the player might fall into a crevice in the cliff and not be able to move in Tour Rome Avanti.
  • Fixed an issue where the player would be floating in mid-air after driving out of the course without being carried back in by Lakitu in GC DK Mountain.
  • Fixed an issue where the player would sometimes not be able to move when riding on the statues in Wii Daisy Circuit.
  • Fixed an issue where actions and expressions did not match for some characters that were added in the Booster Course Pass.
  • Fixed an issue where a Mii’s head would get extremely large or small when playing the highlight reel.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is not the only Nintendo racing game receiving an update tonight, as F-Zero 99 just released a Classic Mode update that features 20 racers and more SNES-like rules. 

