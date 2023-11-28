F-Zero 99 gets Classic Mode in Version 1.1.0 update coming this week The latest F-Zero 99 update adds a Classic Mode that reduces races down to 20 players with specific rules and conditions.

F-Zero 99 players are about to get a new way to race in Nintendo’s latest retro-adapted battle royale. In a Version 1.1.0 update coming this week, F-Zero 99 will get a new Classic Mode. Hearkening back more to the original rules of the races, players will take on smaller groups of competition alongside unique rules from the rest of the game.

Nintendo announced the upcoming update for F-Zero 99 via the company’s Japanese Twitter and in a press release. Sometime this week, Nintendo will roll out F-Zero 99 Version 1.1.0, bringing Classic Mode to the game. Far different from the usual F-Zero 99 race, this is a much shorter and more manageable fracas. Instead of 99 players, you’ll race among 20. Moreover, players will be limited to one boost per lap and the spin attack and Skyway features will be disabled. It’s all about who has better control of their vehicle in this fight for the finish line.

Source: Nintendo

F-Zero 99 has continued to be a delightful surprise to take us into the close of 2023. The game had a surprise launch back in September 2023 as the latest venture in Nintendo’s popular 99 games line, available at no extra cost to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. While a previous update added what were supposed to be the “final tracks” to the game, Nintendo is still clearly updating F-Zero 99 with new content. For instance, Version 1.1.0 also comes with a new Lucky Cards feature that allows you to gain bonus experience and tickets in a new and interesting way. After five races, you’ll be able to draw cards and if your ranking in those races are close enough, you’ll earn a nice bonus.

With F-Zero 99 Version 1.1.0 coming soon, stay tuned for further updates. We’ll share the full details of the patch here when they become available.