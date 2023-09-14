F-Zero 99 launches today for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers F-Zero 99 is the latest Nintendo battle royale, allowing 99 players to race for the finish, if they can make it there without exploding.

It’s not often we get news about the long-dormant F-Zero franchise, but Nintendo was kind enough to offer a small tidbit to starving fans. F-Zero 99 was announced today, and it will allow players to partake in high-speed races of around 99 players trying to make it to the finish line. F-Zero 99 will be exclusive and free to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, and players can check it now - it launched today.

Nintendo revealed F-Zero 99 during the September 2023 Nintendo Direct presentation. It launched on the Nintendo Switch store exclusively for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. Similar to games like Tetris 99, F-Zero 99 follows a similar formula where 99 players drop into a race. Unlike other 99 games, you don’t have your own board. You’ll be racing right alongside the other players. It looks to make for some chaotic fun as players muscle for rank while trying to conserve enough power to survive the race and not get knocked out. You can see the trailer in action below:

F-Zero 99 is a pretty delightful surprise, not just as another new 99 game free to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, but also a semi-new F-Zero game. We haven’t gotten anything particularly new in the franchise in years, to the point that major developers in previous games such as Yakuza creator and former F-Zero GX Toshihiro Nagoshi have said they’d love to work on a new F-Zero game if Nintendo would let them.

F-Zero 99 doesn’t look to be the next big step in F-Zero, but it does look like a blast nonetheless. With the game out today, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can check it out now.