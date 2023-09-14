Watch the September 2023 Nintendo Direct here Catch Nintendo's latest showcase for games coming to the Switch this winter.

After some intense speculation about whether it would happen or not, it’s finally time for the September 2023 Nintendo Direct. Announced just yesterday, the digital showcase will highlight multiple games coming to the Switch in the near future. Nintendo’s September events are can’t-miss presentations, so we’ll show you how to tune in.

Watch the September 2023 Nintendo Direct

The September 2023 Nintendo Direct is happening today at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET. You can watch it on the Nintendo YouTube channel, where it will also be uploaded as a VOD after its conclusion. You can also stay right here and watch the Direct using the video embed above.

The Nintendo Direct will last for 40 minutes, the company confirmed. Nintendo also stated that the games featured during the showcase will be available on Switch this winter, meaning it won’t be long until they hit the hybrid console. As for what specific titles to expect, Super Mario Bros. Wonder is probably a given. Last year’s September Direct featured Pikmin 4, Tears of the Kingdom gameplay, and Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe.

That’s how you can tune into the September 2023 Nintendo Direct. It’ll likely be a packed showcase, so make sure you come back to Shacknews to get a recap of all the news and announcements on our Nintendo topic page.