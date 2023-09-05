F-Zero GX producer & Nagoshi Studio lead is still open to working on the franchise Toshihiro Nagoshi spoke fondly of F-Zero in a recent interview and claimed if there was a chance, he wouldn't mind working on the series again.

Toshihiro Nagoshi is playing with our F-Zero-loving hearts again, or perhaps teasing his own? The Yakuza series creator had an incredible run with Ryu Ga Gotoku studio before moving on to form his own Nagoshi Studio under parent company NetEase. However, before all that, he was also a lead producer on the much-beloved F-Zero GX, and Nagoshi still has sentimental love for the franchise. He said as much in a recent interview, not to mention sharing once again that he wouldn’t mind working on a new F-Zero if given the chance.

Nagoshi shared his thoughts on F-Zero in a recent interview with Video Games Chronicle. While much of the conversation was about Nagoshi’s latest project at his new studio under NetEase, he did answer to questions about F-Zero GX’s 20th anniversary since it was released on the GameCube. To the delight of many, Nagoshi still has fond feelings for F-Zero. What’s more, he claims he would be happy to work on a new game in the franchise if Nintendo ever gave him a call.

Source: Sega

“This is a very nostalgic game title for me,” Nagoshi said of F-Zero GX. “And that was when I learned how to create a high quality game to satisfy a fanbase. I learned a lot, and if there was a chance, I wouldn’t mind working on it again.”

The last time there was a proper new release of an F-Zero game, it was F-Zero Climax on the Game Boy Advance in 2004, and that wasn’t even a high note worth going out on for the sci-fi racing series. Moreover, this isn’t the first time Toshihiro Nagoshi has said that he would like to go back to the franchise. Back in 2001 in another interview, Nagoshi shared similarly that he’d like to make a challenging new entry in Nintendo’s sci-fi racing franchise. He was still with Ryu Ga Gotoku at the time and working on new Yakuza games, but who knows what happens now that he’s running his new Nagoshi Studio at NetEase.

Of course, this also relies on a call from Nintendo, but at the very least, if the call ever goes out for a new F-Zero game, Toshihiro Nagoshi is still more than willing to pick it up. Fingers crossed.