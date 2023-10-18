F-Zero 99's latest update brings its 'final new tracks' today Nintendo says these are the last new levels for the game, but there will still be additional updates to the game in the future.

Nintendo blew us all away when, of all franchises, it brought back legendary sci-fi racer F-Zero for a 99-style game, and the game continues to get new updates this week. The latest brings F-Zero 99 a new league for the most hardcore racers to prove their mettle. It also brings three new courses into the game for players to challenge. It’s all available in the game for free as of today, and though Nintendo says this update brings the last new tracks, more updates to the game are still in the works.

Nintendo announced the latest update for F-Zero 99 on the Nintendo Twitter this week. The main headliner of the update is the new King League in Grand Prix mode. If you’ve beat the rest, now you’ve got to beat the best. The King League is where the toughest challenges await players looking to prove themselves the best in the universe. The King League is joined by three new tracks in the game, one of which is Fire Field.

Source: Nintendo

Interestingly, Nintendo went on to say that the courses added in this update to F-Zero 99 mark the “final new tracks” to be added to the game. It seems that we aren’t going to see more levels for F-Zero 99 for the foreseeable future. However, Nintendo is far from finished with F-Zero 99. The Big N claimed it will still be doing updates and additional content for the game.

F-Zero 99 caught us all off guard. We certainly had our fair share of fun with Tetris 99, PAC-MAN 99, and Mario 35, but it was quite a surprise to see Nintendo work the formula into a new multiplayer F-Zero game. And while this update may have marked the last new tracks for the game, we hope to see more support for it to keep the intense racing action running hot. Stay tuned for more updates and news on the F-Zero 99 topic.