Tekken 8 update version 1.01.04 patch notes

Update Data v1.01.04 / アップデートデータv1.01.04

We will be releasing an update according to the following details:

▼ Version

Ver.1.01.04

▼ Date and Time of Update

[PST] February 6th (Tuesday) 18:00 approx

[UTC] February 7th (Wednesday) 2:00 approx

[JST] February 7th (Wednesday) 11:00 approx

▼ Server Maintenance Schedule

[PST] February 6th (Tuesday) 17:30 - 23:00

[UTC] February 7th (Wednesday) 1:30 - 7:00

[JST] February 7th (Wednesday) 10:30 - 16:00

* During server maintenance, all online content will not be accessible.

▼ Scope of Update

The application of the update data will result in the following impact on each mode and feature.

・「DOWNLOADED REPLAYS」「MY REPLAY & TIPS」

Replay data from before the update will be unavailable for playback.

・「ONLINE REPLAY」

Replay data from before the update will be deleted.

・「SUPER GHOST BATTLE」「GHOST MATCH」

Character behavior and move properties will reflect that of the post-update state.

▼ Update Contents

・Behavior/properties of moves for some characters has been adjusted.

・Other bug fixes.

Details as follows:

