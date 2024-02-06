Tekken 8 update version 1.01.04 patch notes
Tekken 8 update 1.01.04 is rolling out over the next day on consoles. Here are the patch notes.
Tekken 8 update version 1.01.04 is rolling out over the next few days, and Bandai Namco has posted the latest patch notes. Please take a look.
Update Data v1.01.04 / アップデートデータv1.01.04
We will be releasing an update according to the following details:
▼ Version
Ver.1.01.04
▼ Date and Time of Update
[PST] February 6th (Tuesday) 18:00 approx
[UTC] February 7th (Wednesday) 2:00 approx
[JST] February 7th (Wednesday) 11:00 approx
▼ Server Maintenance Schedule
[PST] February 6th (Tuesday) 17:30 - 23:00
[UTC] February 7th (Wednesday) 1:30 - 7:00
[JST] February 7th (Wednesday) 10:30 - 16:00
* During server maintenance, all online content will not be accessible.
▼ Scope of Update
The application of the update data will result in the following impact on each mode and feature.
・「DOWNLOADED REPLAYS」「MY REPLAY & TIPS」
Replay data from before the update will be unavailable for playback.
・「ONLINE REPLAY」
Replay data from before the update will be deleted.
・「SUPER GHOST BATTLE」「GHOST MATCH」
Character behavior and move properties will reflect that of the post-update state.
▼ Update Contents
・Behavior/properties of moves for some characters has been adjusted.
・Other bug fixes.
Details as follows:
・Behavior/properties of moves for some characters has been adjusted.
There you have it. A whole giant batch of patch notes. Was your main nerfed? Did you know the game scored a perfect 10 here at Shacknews? Check out the review.
Keep it locked on Shacknews for all fighting game news as it breaks..
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, Tekken 8 update version 1.01.04 patch notes