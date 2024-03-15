New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Mojang's latest Minecraft update is causing world loss through Xbox App bug

Mojang has warned against downloading the new Minecraft update through the Xbox App without first running the Gaming Services Repair Tool for PC.
TJ Denzer
Image via Mojang
1

Minecraft had a new update out recently, but you could ruin all your hard work in the game if you download it through the Xbox App. Mojang has addressed a bug that is wiping worlds if the new update has been downloaded this way. Unfortunately, the only way to fix it is to run a service repair tool before downloading the new update.

Mojang addressed the issue in the latest Minecraft update in a post on the Mojang Support Twitter, and in a known issues article on Microsoft’s support website. In the latter, Mojang stresses not downloading Minecraft Update 1.20.70/71 without preliminary preparation:

Mojang Support about the current Minecraft update causing world loss.
Mojang has currently blocked the latest Minecraft update from automatically downloading and updating through the Xbox App until the world loss bug can be fixed.
It’s a rough patch to be sure, and seems to be largely related to the Xbox App. It also stands to affect millions of PC players. After all, Minecraft had sold over 300 million copies as of late 2023. Even if a fraction of that is PC, where the game got its start. It’s an issue likely to cause a lot problems for a lot of people. That said, with Mojang actively developing a solution that should stabilize the update and make it play nice with Xbox App, at least players shouldn’t have to wait long for an fix.

As we await the latest details on this bug and a fix for it, be sure not to update to the latest version of Minecraft through the Xbox App without running Mojang’s current fix, lest you lose a lot of hard work. We’ll share the latest on our Minecraft topic as updates become available.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since.

