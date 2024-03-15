Mojang's latest Minecraft update is causing world loss through Xbox App bug Mojang has warned against downloading the new Minecraft update through the Xbox App without first running the Gaming Services Repair Tool for PC.

Minecraft had a new update out recently, but you could ruin all your hard work in the game if you download it through the Xbox App. Mojang has addressed a bug that is wiping worlds if the new update has been downloaded this way. Unfortunately, the only way to fix it is to run a service repair tool before downloading the new update.

Mojang addressed the issue in the latest Minecraft update in a post on the Mojang Support Twitter, and in a known issues article on Microsoft’s support website. In the latter, Mojang stresses not downloading Minecraft Update 1.20.70/71 without preliminary preparation:

Do not download the recent update for Minecraft through the Xbox app for PC. If you do, your worlds may be lost. We're continuing to investigate this world loss issue and are currently blocking the update from Windows to prevent the possibility of lost worlds. We recommend that you run the Gaming Services Repair Tool for PC in the Xbox app on PC before installing any Minecraft update. Using this tool updates the Gaming Services to version 19.87.13001.0, which will avoid the update error.

Mojang has currently blocked the latest Minecraft update from automatically downloading and updating through the Xbox App until the world loss bug can be fixed.

Source: Mojang

It’s a rough patch to be sure, and seems to be largely related to the Xbox App. It also stands to affect millions of PC players. After all, Minecraft had sold over 300 million copies as of late 2023. Even if a fraction of that is PC, where the game got its start. It’s an issue likely to cause a lot problems for a lot of people. That said, with Mojang actively developing a solution that should stabilize the update and make it play nice with Xbox App, at least players shouldn’t have to wait long for an fix.

As we await the latest details on this bug and a fix for it, be sure not to update to the latest version of Minecraft through the Xbox App without running Mojang’s current fix, lest you lose a lot of hard work. We’ll share the latest on our Minecraft topic as updates become available.