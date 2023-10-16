New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

Minecraft crosses 300 million copies sold

Minecraft is the first video game to achieve this milestone.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Microsoft
1

Minecraft continues to be one of the biggest games in the world, adding new items, blocks, and mobs to keep fans exploring the massive sandbox. During Minecraft Live this past weekend, developer Mojang shared an updated look at Minecraft’s lifetime stats, putting into perspective just how staggering of a success the game has been since its 2009 launch. Minecraft has long held the position as the best-selling video game of all time, and has expanded its lead over the competition by crossing 300 million units sold.

Mojang announced the new sales milestone for Minecraft in a graphic shared after the conclusion of Minecraft Live 2023. Minecraft is the first video game to cross 300 million copies sold, comfortably holding the first-place position as the best-selling game of all time ahead of Grand Theft Auto 5 (185 million) and Tetris (100 million). The developer doesn’t state which platforms represent what percentage of sales, but Minecraft is available on every modern (as well as the last couple of generations of) gaming hardware.

Minecraft's 300 million copies sold infographic.

Source: Microsoft

The infographic also includes some other fun tidbits for fans of the sandbox game. This includes the fact that Minecraft players are averaging 15 million Skeletons slayed, 8.8 million pickaxes crafted, and 6.7 million diamonds discovered—all on a daily basis. Staggering numbers, but completely believable given just how popular Minecraft continues to be.

Minecraft Live also came with several announcements about the future of the game, including new features and content. We recapped all of the announcements in case you missed them. With Minecraft showing no sign of slowing down anytime soon, stick with Shacknews as we continue to follow the latest developments on the iconic sandbox game.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola