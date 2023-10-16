Minecraft crosses 300 million copies sold Minecraft is the first video game to achieve this milestone.

Minecraft continues to be one of the biggest games in the world, adding new items, blocks, and mobs to keep fans exploring the massive sandbox. During Minecraft Live this past weekend, developer Mojang shared an updated look at Minecraft’s lifetime stats, putting into perspective just how staggering of a success the game has been since its 2009 launch. Minecraft has long held the position as the best-selling video game of all time, and has expanded its lead over the competition by crossing 300 million units sold.

Mojang announced the new sales milestone for Minecraft in a graphic shared after the conclusion of Minecraft Live 2023. Minecraft is the first video game to cross 300 million copies sold, comfortably holding the first-place position as the best-selling game of all time ahead of Grand Theft Auto 5 (185 million) and Tetris (100 million). The developer doesn’t state which platforms represent what percentage of sales, but Minecraft is available on every modern (as well as the last couple of generations of) gaming hardware.



Source: Microsoft

The infographic also includes some other fun tidbits for fans of the sandbox game. This includes the fact that Minecraft players are averaging 15 million Skeletons slayed, 8.8 million pickaxes crafted, and 6.7 million diamonds discovered—all on a daily basis. Staggering numbers, but completely believable given just how popular Minecraft continues to be.

Minecraft Live also came with several announcements about the future of the game, including new features and content. We recapped all of the announcements in case you missed them.