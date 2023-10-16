Everything announced at Minecraft Live 2023 Here's every major announcement from Sunday's Minecraft Live 2023 presentation.

Minecraft Live took place over the weekend and offered an exciting glimpse at what fans can expect in the months ahead. Mojang is heading into a milestone 15th anniversary year and there's plenty to look forward to in the core Minecraft title and beyond. Here's everything you might have missed during Sunday's presentation.

Minecraft Legends' next big update



Minecraft Legends is fresh off a big update in August, but is already heading towards its next one. Mojang is promising a new frog mount to help navigate the water and swamp areas, as well as new allies in the form of witches. The witches can use their magic to aid allies with health buffs or use negative magic against the Piglins.

The Piglins will also get some new backup in the form of the Clangers. They're as dangerous as they are noisy, but don't let them distract you too much, otherwise you might lose sight of the newest structure. The Air Chopper will use a giant propeller to literally blow structures apart.

Plus, don't forget that you can now pet all of the animals. Let's not forget what's truly important.

There's no release date for Minecraft Legends' second update, but it'll be ready in the coming months.

Minecraft gets a new Star Wars campaign



Minecraft fans who are also into Star Wars will want to keep an eye on Mojang's next batch of DLC. While Star Wars content has made its way into Minecraft before, this latest drop is a full-blown story set during the Clone Wars.

The Star Wars: Path of the Jedi DLC will explore an uncharted planet alongside some of the prequel era's most recognizable names like Yoda, Mace Windu, Ahsoka Tano, and others.

Look for Star Wars: Path of the Jedi to come to the Minecraft Marketplace on Tuesday, November 7. Pricing details were not given.

Minecraft x Planet Earth



Minecraft Education has been helping to aid teachers around the world. The latest DLC for Minecraft Education (as well as for the core Minecraft at a later date) will allow players to explore the documentary world of BBB Studios' Planet Earth III. Expect to find some familiar sights pulled straight from the BBC's acclaimed documentary series, as well as a few of the show's main characters.

Minecraft Education's Planet Earth III DLC is coming in 2024.

Minecraft's 1.21 update



The main event, as one might imagine, is the latest core Minecraft update. There's no fancy name for it this time around, but that doesn't mean Mojang doesn't have some big time features lined up.

The big one is the Trial Chamber, which is aimed specifically at more experienced Minecraft players. Procedurally-generated corridors will take players to different areas filled with treasures and challenges. Sometimes it's dangerous to go alone, so it's possible to tackle the Trial Chambers with friends. However, the Trial Spawner will account for the extra party members and adjust the enemy mobs accordingly.

There were some exciting new components displayed during the Trial Chamber demo, including new decorative blocks and copper blocks. Copper bulbs can illuminate dark chambers, but can be switched on and off using redstone. Outside of the Trial Chambers, players can now use the new Crafter tool to automate the crafting process using redstone, potentially creating a crafting loop that goes on without limit.

Even bigger news involves the new mobs. The Breeze are basically tornado creatures that will jump around and fight with powerful gusts. While the wind doesn't cause direct damage, it can ignite certain blocks, which will cause damage. In addition to that, the armadillo prevailed in the annual Mob Vote and will inhabit the savannah biome.

That's everything announced during Sunday's Minecraft Live showcase. Mojang hopes to add plenty more to its Minecraft line of games over the next year, which will mark 15 years of block-building excitement. We'll keep on eye on everything the team has lined up and report on anything big here at Shacknews. For anything we might have missed, check out the Minecraft website.