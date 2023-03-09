Obsidian apologizes for buggy Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition The team at Obsidian apologized for issues experienced with The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition and assured a patch is coming soon.

Following the release of The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition on March 7, there have been a variety of reports popping up from players about bugs and issues that have negatively impacted their experience with the game. Among these are issues with the game’s frame rates, with noticeable frame rate drops experienced even on higher-end PCs.

Noting player frustration, Obsidian Entertainment took to social media to publicly address some of the game’s issues. On Reddit, Obsidian first apologized to those experiencing performance issues, before assuring that the team is working on getting a patch out “as soon as possible.”

I am sorry that you all have been experiencing performance issues with The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition. I understand how frustrating this can be, and I assure you the team at Private Division is working on getting a patch out as soon as possible.



When we have more information about that patch we'll be sure to let folks know. If you run into any other issues while playing the game, please feel free to submit a support ticket to Private Division. They are the dedicated support for The Outer Worlds, and we're doing our best to funnel all of the information to them, so they can find solutions as quickly as possible. Thanks for your patience and understanding!

On Twitter, Private Division further confirmed that a patch for PC and consoles is coming to address the assorted visual and performance issues that have been reported by players. An exact date for when the patch will drop has yet to be shared, but Private Division notes that a full list of patch notes will be shared with players before the end of next week.

Our team is working on a patch for PC and consoles to address many of the visual and performance issues being reported by players. We appreciate your patience greatly and will be able to share this and the full list of patch notes with you before the end of next week. https://t.co/xXiMqpiDyX — Private Division (@PrivateDivision) March 9, 2023

Stay tuned as we’ll be sure to share information about the patch for The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition as soon as it drops. Until then, for more on The Outer Worlds, be sure to brush up on some of our previous reporting including the news of The Outer Worlds: Spacers Choice Edition launching on consoles and PC.