Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Obsidian apologizes for buggy Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition

The team at Obsidian apologized for issues experienced with The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition and assured a patch is coming soon.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
Obsidian Entertainment
6

Following the release of The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition on March 7, there have been a variety of reports popping up from players about bugs and issues that have negatively impacted their experience with the game. Among these are issues with the game’s frame rates, with noticeable frame rate drops experienced even on higher-end PCs.

Noting player frustration, Obsidian Entertainment took to social media to publicly address some of the game’s issues. On Reddit, Obsidian first apologized to those experiencing performance issues, before assuring that the team is working on getting a patch out “as soon as possible.”

The Outer Worlds screenshot showing one of the areas players can explore with a large planet seen in the sky in the background
© Obsidian Entertainment

On Twitter, Private Division further confirmed that a patch for PC and consoles is coming to address the assorted visual and performance issues that have been reported by players. An exact date for when the patch will drop has yet to be shared, but Private Division notes that a full list of patch notes will be shared with players before the end of next week.

Stay tuned as we’ll be sure to share information about the patch for The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition as soon as it drops. Until then, for more on The Outer Worlds, be sure to brush up on some of our previous reporting including the news of The Outer Worlds: Spacers Choice Edition launching on consoles and PC.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola