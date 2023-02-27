Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

The Outer Worlds: Spacers Choice Edition arrives next week on consoles and PC

The Outer Worlds: Spacers Choice Edition includes DLC and improved graphics.
Donovan Erskine
4

The Outer Worlds was one of the pleasant surprises of 2019, as Obsidian and Private Division delivered a stylish RPG that was frequently described as “Fallout in space.” Since its release, The Outer Worlds has grown with story DLC and content updates. Now, the RPG is receiving a definitive version that packs all of its post-launch content together with some new technical improvements as well. The Outer Worlds: Spacers Choice Edition is set to launch next week for consoles and PC.

Private Division showcased The Outer Worlds: Spacers Choice Edition in a new trailer earlier today. This version of the RPG packs both of its DLCs, Murder on Eridanos and Peril on Gorgon. What’s really notable, however, are the graphical improvements found in this definitive edition. This includes “higher resolution graphics, a dynamic weather system, overhauled lighting and environments, improved performance and load times, enhanced details on characters,” and more. As for gameplay, Private Division has also increased the level cap.

Private Division has also provided a brief synopsis of The Outer Worlds as a refresher for those who need it:

The Outer Worlds made waves in 2019, including here at Shacknews. At our 2019 Shacknews Awards, it brought home Best RPG, Best NPC (Parvati), and was voted our third-best game of the year overall. In 2021, Obsidian Entertainment announced The Outer Worlds 2 during the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase at E3.

The Outer Worlds: Spacers Choice Edition will be released on March 7, 2023 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC. It costs $59.99 USD, but those that already own the base game can upgrade to the Spacers Choice Edition for $9.99 USD. This will hopefully tide fans over until the previously announced sequel to The Outer worlds is released.

