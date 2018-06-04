Rocket League is cutting support for Mac and Linux users
If you're still rocking online play with Mac and Linux platforms, you'll have to migrate over to a different system soon.
If you're still rocking online play with Mac and Linux platforms, you'll have to migrate over to a different system soon.
During today's WWDC conference, Apple announced a new feature called Sidecar, which allows users to connect their iPads to their Mac and use it as a secondary display.
Shacknews breaks down the credible rumors leading up to Apple's 2019 Worldwide Developers Conference. Please take a look.
Apple has released tvOS 12.3, bringing the new Apple TV app and new channels to their Apple TV device.
A new porting platform for developers is coming in 2019.
The folks at Cupertino had lots to show off during the WWDC Keynote today.
The latest version of MacOS has an aurally-pleasing name in keeping with the other version's themes.
Tech giant Apple plans to distance itself from Intel by using its own custom-manufactured ARM chips in future Mac systems.
Apple has finally provided MacOS with proper support for external GPUs, but there are a few catches.
Keep your queries on the quiet side by asking Siri questions through typing instead of talking.