Apple is returning with the annual Worldwide Developers conference to kick off the next week. Apple WWDC 2022 is a five-day developer event, but consumers will likely have their eye on the opening keynote. This is where Apple unveils what's next for the company and what users can expect to see across its various line of products.

The Apple WWDC 2022 keynote will air on Monday, June 6 at 10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET. Let's dive into what we're expecting to see during this presentation.

What to expect from the Apple WWDC 2022 keynote

iOS 16

It's about time for Apple's operating system to take the next big leap forward. Specifics for iOS 16 (and, by extension, iPadOS16) are few, but a few educated guesses can be made. Bloomberg was among the first to the rumor mill to posit an upgrade to the iOS lock screens. This will include some changes to notifications, widgets, and more. In fact, the Bloomberg report notes that users can probably expect new wallpapers that support developer-created widgets.

One item to note about a potential "always-on" lock screen that would come with iOS 16 is that it could be exclusive to newer iPhone hardware. While WWDC will most likely not feature new iPhone announcements, that's something to keep in mind for future Apple events.

If you're on an iPad, expect iPadOS 16 to see further support for multitasking. Apple may aim for further deskstop-style behavior, putting the company's tablet on par with a standard laptop. This will be specifically aimed at iPad Pro and Air, which both support the M1 chip.

WatchOS update

Whether WatchOS makes the jump to WatchOS 9 or not, it's reasonable to expect some news on the future of Apple's line of wristwear. One item that looks to be on a lot of people's wish lists is increased battery life, but it remains to be seen whether Apple has gotten around to maximizing the power usage of its Apple Watches.

A more expected reveal will likely involve something involving Apple's foray into health. Recall that last year's WWDC saw the company unveil new fall risk and health sharing features, which would be integrated into the iOS Health app. With the company continuing to push into the health space, expect to see potential new watch integrations or apps that could potentially find their way into future Apple hardware.

MacOS update

MacOS usually pops up during WWDC keynotes and this year should be no exception. What it will actually contain is a mystery, but recall some of the big advancements made with last WWDC's Monterey reveal. That's where Apple integrated new FaceTime features, including SharePlay and screen sharing, as well as many quality-of-life features. Focus, in particular, proved to be a boost for those who needed to concentrate on a task or set a timer to go unplug.

Expect this year's MacOS update to build upon these features and potentially introduce some of the Messaging ideas that we're expecting to see with iOS 16.

Security and privacy features

Apple was quite insistent on focusing on privacy during WWDC 2021 and the need for stronger security remains in demand. Last year, Apple unveiled Mail Privacy Protection and it's a safe guess that the company will look to spread this level of protection to other areas. Whether it be secure messaging, calling, or password protection, we will likely see Apple focus on at least one major area of privacy concern and focus on it. It should be in sharp contrast to what other companies are doing, like Meta trying to tell people that personalized ads are good, actually.

Apple will put its best foot forward during WWDC 2022. It remains to be seen whether any of these rumors will come to pass, but come back to Shacknews this Monday, June 7 at 10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET. We'll be watching the keynote along with everybody else and we'll report back with the latest updates.