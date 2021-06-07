Apple unveils Mail Privacy Protection, App Privacy Report security features at WWDC 2021 Apple has revealed new security features coming to iOS 15.

During Apple’s WWDC 2021 June event, the tech company spoke about the future of its software with the announcement of iOS 15. During the presentation, Apple went into the topic of privacy, which has been a major focus for the company. During WWDC, Apple announced Mail Privacy Protection and App Privacy Report, two new features coming to Apple devices in iOS 15 to further improve user security.

During the Privacy segment of WWDC 2021, Apple spoke about how it’s further working to improve security for its users. Though App Tracking Transparency was a successful step for the company in giving users more agency in determining how their information is used, Mail Privacy Protection will further emphasize that. A new tab in settings will let users decide what data is shared when using the mail app. This includes IP address, location, and the time in which an email was opened. Users previously had no direct control over this exchange of data.

Apple also showed off App Privacy Report, which is designed to better inform users of how their data is being used. Also found in the settings, this feature will tell users which websites and programs have what personal data, as well as precisely how it’s being used.

The new Mail Privacy Protection and App Privacy Report features will be available on Apple devices with the release of iOS 15. For more on all of the news out of WWDC 2021, we’ve got you covered here on Shacknews.