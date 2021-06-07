Apple WWDC 2021 keynote wrap up - iOS 15, MacOS Monterey, iPadOS 15, privacy, and more From iOS 15 to MacOS Monterey, here's everything Apple announced during WWDC 2021.

Another WWDC has come and gone, with Apple showcasing the latest in software across its pantheon of products and services. The event featured the reveal of iOS 15, new privacy features, updates to the iPad, and MacOS Monterey. Let’s jump into everything Apple talked about at WWDC 2021.

Apple started off WWDC 2021 with arguably its biggest reveal, iOS 15. This update features a revamp to FaceTime, which will add the ability to listen to music or watch movies together. Users will also be able to create links for FaceTime calls in advance, which can be shared with others.

iOS 15 will also add a new Notification Summary feature, which is intended to clean up the Notification Center when users are receiving a high volume of alerts.

Apple took a solid chunk of time to speak about new security features that will come to Apple devices with the release of iOS 15. This includes Mail Privacy, which will allow users to determine what data is shared when they open an email. The App Privacy Report will give users an in-depth breakdown about what data is being exchanged and how it’s being used.

Fitness and health was a key talking point at WWDC 2021. The new fall risk feature will monitor users’ steadiness and notify them if they are at risk of falling. There’s also new sharing features that will let users consent to sharing their health information with others. This will help people keep an eye on loved ones, able to react quickly in case of an emergency.

In addition to iPhones, we also learned about the newest OS update for iPads at WWDC 2021. Changes include a more simplified version of multitasking that also allows for more freedom. Apple is also revamping widgets and folders in order to be more manageable and better organized.

Apple Maps

Apple Maps got some time to shine during the latest WWDC. When iOS 15 releases, Apple Maps will feature much more detail, rendering significant structures as well as overpasses and crosswalks. There’s also a new feature that will show users images of streets and corners that they are being directed to, but that will be limited to a select group of cities at launch.

As many suspected, Apple revealed the newest version of WatchOS at WWDC 2021. WatchOS 8 adds new Portrait Mode faces, allowing users to take portraits from their camera roll and turn them into dynamic watch faces. As expected, fitness and health were big focus points for the new WatchOS update. This includes vast improvements to the Mindfulness App (formally known as Breathe), as well as changes to the Sleep app.

Apple closed WWDC 2021 with the unveiling of the newest update to the Mac operating system. MacOS Monterey gives support for one keyboard and mouse to be used across Apple Devices, as well as redesigned Safari with new tabs and groups. One of the more interesting reveals, is that MacOS Monterey will allow users to AirPlay to their Mac devices.

That covers everything Apple announced at the WWDC 2021 keynote. For more on the latest from Apple, you can count on Shacknews.