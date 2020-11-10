New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, & Mac mini with M1 Chip price, specs, & release date

We've collected all the details you need if you're expecting to purchase a new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, or Mac mini with M1 Chip, including launch date and price.
TJ Denzer
1

Apple’s One More Thing livestream event was a full showcase of Apple’s latest generation of Mac products. Moving away from Intel chip architecture to transition to its own M1 ARM system-on-a-chip design, Apple was proud to announce new a new MacBook Air, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro. Not only that, Apple shared a wealth of new information about prices, specs, and when each of these devices will be available. Planning to get in on the M1 Chip generation of Mac personal computer products? Then check out our handy buying guide here.

MacBook & Mac mini with M1 Chip specs

The M1 ARM system-on-a-chip was the centerpiece of specs on Apple's latest Mac mini and MacBook products.
The M1 ARM system-on-a-chip was the centerpiece of specs on Apple's latest Mac mini and MacBook products.

The major reveals on the Apple November 10 One More Thing presentation were a new generation of Mac products running on Apple’s new M1 ARM system-on-a-chip architecture. A new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini were shown during the presentation. Apple had plenty to boast about what their new products could do. The 8-core chip features a supposed 3.5 times faster CPU, with an up to 6 times faster GPU over previous Mac generations. Here are the official specs on what each product offers.

MacBook Air

  • Apple M1 chip with 8‑core CPU, 7‑core or 8-core GPU, and 16‑core Neural Engine
  • 8GB or 16GB unified memory
  • 256GB to 2TB SSD storage
  • Retina display with True Tone
  • Magic Keyboard
  • Touch ID
  • Force Touch trackpad
  • Two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports
  • Colors: Space Gray, Gold, Silver

MacBook Pro

  • Apple M1 chip with 8‑core CPU, 7‑core GPU, and 16‑core Neural Engine
  • 8GB or 16GB unified memory
  • 256GB to 2TB SSD storage
  • Retina display with True Tone
  • Magic Keyboard
  • Touch ID
  • Force Touch trackpad
  • Two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports
  • Colors: Space Gray, Silver

Mac mini

  • Apple M1 chip with 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine
  • 8GB or 16GB unified memory
  • 256GB to 2TB SSD storage
  • Gigabit Ethernet

MacBook & Mac mini with M1 Chip pricing

Above is a snapshot of marquee details between the major Mac and MacBook products shown during the Apple One More Thing event.
Above is a snapshot of marquee details between the major Mac and MacBook products shown during the Apple One More Thing event.

The above infrastructures of Mac products have also been giving pricing, as shown over on the Apple Mac product pages. Here’s the pricing you’ll be looking at on each product.

MacBook Air

MacBook Pro

Mac mini

MacBook & Mac mini with M1 Chip release dates

Apple's latest generation of Mac products featuring the M1 Chip are available for ordering now.
Apple's latest generation of Mac products featuring the M1 Chip are available for ordering now.

On the matter of release regarding the new Mac with M1 Chip products, they are all available for order now. Launch dates have been set as well. The MacBook Air and MacBook Pro have been given a shipping date of up to November 17 or 18, 2020. Meanwhile, the Mac mini has been given an estimated shipping date of November 16 or 17, 2020.

That covers all new things for the new generation of Mac and MacBook products featuring the M1 Chip. Stay tuned for more Apple news and information, or check out our recap from the November 10 One More Thing special event livestream.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola