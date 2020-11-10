MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, & Mac mini with M1 Chip price, specs, & release date
We've collected all the details you need if you're expecting to purchase a new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, or Mac mini with M1 Chip, including launch date and price.
Apple’s One More Thing livestream event was a full showcase of Apple’s latest generation of Mac products. Moving away from Intel chip architecture to transition to its own M1 ARM system-on-a-chip design, Apple was proud to announce new a new MacBook Air, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro. Not only that, Apple shared a wealth of new information about prices, specs, and when each of these devices will be available. Planning to get in on the M1 Chip generation of Mac personal computer products? Then check out our handy buying guide here.
MacBook & Mac mini with M1 Chip specs
The major reveals on the Apple November 10 One More Thing presentation were a new generation of Mac products running on Apple’s new M1 ARM system-on-a-chip architecture. A new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini were shown during the presentation. Apple had plenty to boast about what their new products could do. The 8-core chip features a supposed 3.5 times faster CPU, with an up to 6 times faster GPU over previous Mac generations. Here are the official specs on what each product offers.
MacBook Air
- Apple M1 chip with 8‑core CPU, 7‑core or 8-core GPU, and 16‑core Neural Engine
- 8GB or 16GB unified memory
- 256GB to 2TB SSD storage
- Retina display with True Tone
- Magic Keyboard
- Touch ID
- Force Touch trackpad
- Two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports
- Colors: Space Gray, Gold, Silver
MacBook Pro
- Apple M1 chip with 8‑core CPU, 7‑core GPU, and 16‑core Neural Engine
- 8GB or 16GB unified memory
- 256GB to 2TB SSD storage
- Retina display with True Tone
- Magic Keyboard
- Touch ID
- Force Touch trackpad
- Two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports
- Colors: Space Gray, Silver
Mac mini
- Apple M1 chip with 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine
- 8GB or 16GB unified memory
- 256GB to 2TB SSD storage
- Gigabit Ethernet
MacBook & Mac mini with M1 Chip pricing
The above infrastructures of Mac products have also been giving pricing, as shown over on the Apple Mac product pages. Here’s the pricing you’ll be looking at on each product.
MacBook Air
- Apple M1 Chip with 8‑Core CPU and 7‑Core GPU - starting at $899.00
- Apple M1 Chip with 8-Core CPU and 8-Core GPU - starting at $1,149.00
MacBook Pro
- Apple M1 Chip with 8-Core CPU and 8-Core GPU - starting at $1,199.00
Mac mini
- Apple M1 Chip with 8-Core CPU and 8-Core GPU - starting at $679.00
MacBook & Mac mini with M1 Chip release dates
On the matter of release regarding the new Mac with M1 Chip products, they are all available for order now. Launch dates have been set as well. The MacBook Air and MacBook Pro have been given a shipping date of up to November 17 or 18, 2020. Meanwhile, the Mac mini has been given an estimated shipping date of November 16 or 17, 2020.
That covers all new things for the new generation of Mac and MacBook products featuring the M1 Chip. Stay tuned for more Apple news and information, or check out our recap from the November 10 One More Thing special event livestream.
-
TJ Denzer posted a new article, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, & Mac mini with M1 Chip price, specs, & release date