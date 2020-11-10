MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, & Mac mini with M1 Chip price, specs, & release date We've collected all the details you need if you're expecting to purchase a new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, or Mac mini with M1 Chip, including launch date and price.

Apple’s One More Thing livestream event was a full showcase of Apple’s latest generation of Mac products. Moving away from Intel chip architecture to transition to its own M1 ARM system-on-a-chip design, Apple was proud to announce new a new MacBook Air, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro. Not only that, Apple shared a wealth of new information about prices, specs, and when each of these devices will be available. Planning to get in on the M1 Chip generation of Mac personal computer products? Then check out our handy buying guide here.

MacBook & Mac mini with M1 Chip specs

The M1 ARM system-on-a-chip was the centerpiece of specs on Apple's latest Mac mini and MacBook products.

The major reveals on the Apple November 10 One More Thing presentation were a new generation of Mac products running on Apple’s new M1 ARM system-on-a-chip architecture. A new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini were shown during the presentation. Apple had plenty to boast about what their new products could do. The 8-core chip features a supposed 3.5 times faster CPU, with an up to 6 times faster GPU over previous Mac generations. Here are the official specs on what each product offers.

MacBook Air

Apple M1 chip with 8‑core CPU, 7‑core or 8-core GPU, and 16‑core Neural Engine

8GB or 16GB unified memory

256GB to 2TB SSD storage

Retina display with True Tone

Magic Keyboard

Touch ID

Force Touch trackpad

Two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports

Colors: Space Gray, Gold, Silver

MacBook Pro

Apple M1 chip with 8‑core CPU, 7‑core GPU, and 16‑core Neural Engine

8GB or 16GB unified memory

256GB to 2TB SSD storage

Retina display with True Tone

Magic Keyboard

Touch ID

Force Touch trackpad

Two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports

Colors: Space Gray, Silver

Mac mini

Apple M1 chip with 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine

8GB or 16GB unified memory

256GB to 2TB SSD storage

Gigabit Ethernet

MacBook & Mac mini with M1 Chip pricing

Above is a snapshot of marquee details between the major Mac and MacBook products shown during the Apple One More Thing event.

The above infrastructures of Mac products have also been giving pricing, as shown over on the Apple Mac product pages. Here’s the pricing you’ll be looking at on each product.

MacBook Air

Apple M1 Chip with 8‑Core CPU and 7‑Core GPU - starting at $899.00

Apple M1 Chip with 8-Core CPU and 8-Core GPU - starting at $1,149.00

MacBook Pro

Apple M1 Chip with 8-Core CPU and 8-Core GPU - starting at $1,199.00

Mac mini

Apple M1 Chip with 8-Core CPU and 8-Core GPU - starting at $679.00

MacBook & Mac mini with M1 Chip release dates

Apple's latest generation of Mac products featuring the M1 Chip are available for ordering now.

On the matter of release regarding the new Mac with M1 Chip products, they are all available for order now. Launch dates have been set as well. The MacBook Air and MacBook Pro have been given a shipping date of up to November 17 or 18, 2020. Meanwhile, the Mac mini has been given an estimated shipping date of November 16 or 17, 2020.

That covers all new things for the new generation of Mac and MacBook products featuring the M1 Chip. Stay tuned for more Apple news and information, or check out our recap from the November 10 One More Thing special event livestream.