Apple WWDC 2021 - MacOS Monterey revealed, includes AirPlay

Apple has shown off Monterey, the newest iteration of MacOS.
Donovan Erskine
Apple’s WWDC 2021 event featured news across the tech company’s array of devices and services. It’s here we got our first look at iOS 15, but things didn’t stop there. Apple has announced MacOS Monterey, the latest version of the operating system for the Mac family of products.

WWDC 2021 included the unveiling of MacOS Monterey, the newest version of the operating software for Mac devices. There were several major additions confirmed to be coming with the new update, such as AirPlay. This will allow users to play video and audio content from other Apple devices, just as they would to an Apple TV. Users will also now be able to share keyboards between their Mac and other Apple products.

Developing...

