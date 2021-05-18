Apple WWDC 2021 dates, stream schedule & registration info Apple's developer conference comes along every summer, showing off the latest in software and development tools.

The Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (or WWDC for short) is an annual event that showcases the latest software and technology developments within the Apple ecosystem. The original WWDC took place in 1983, though the event in its current form, with Apple launching products and software, did not begin until 2002. Originally hosted in San Jose, California, the conference moved to San Francisco for several years before making its way back to San Jose.

Due to complications from the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 WWDC was shifted from an in-person event to a virtual affair. Once again in 2021, lingering issues related to COVID-19 means that the 2021 WWDC will also be an all-digital event.

When is Apple WWDC 2021?

The 2021 edition of Apple’s WWDC will take place from Monday, June 7 through Friday, June, 11. Unlike the preceding in-person WWDC events, this year’s conference will be free for developers to attend digitally. Apple promises that WWDC 2021 will offer unique insight into the future of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS.

When is the WWDC 2021 Keynote?

Every year, WWDC is usually kicked off by a Tim Cook keynote address.

While the WWDC Keynote speech is expected to occur early on the first day of the conference, no firm details have been made public by Apple at this time. This guide will be updated to reflect new information on the WWDC Keynote when it becomes available.

How to Register and Attend WWDC

Registration for WWDC 2021 is not yet open and no dates have been made available by Apple at this time. Registration information and specific stream schedules will be posted here as the information is made available by Apple.

What to expect from WWDC 2021

Expect to see information on new software advances that leverage the power of Apple's M1 chip.

Many tech enthusiasts expect a big spotlight to be placed on iOS 15, the newest version of Apple’s mobile operating system. Though the company only officially released iOS 14.5 last month, WWDC is expected to provide big news on upcoming iOS 15 features, including an overhaul to iMessage and the further integration between Apple desktop and mobile ecosystems.

Last year saw Apple release MacOS 11 and the expectation that more big changes could be coming to the operating system following the deployment of ARM-based Mac devices using Apple’s proprietary M1 chip.

Be sure to stick with Shacknews for all the latest news from Apple as well as complete coverage from all the happenings at WWDC 2021.