iOS 14.5 out now, adds App Tracking Transparency & DualSense support iOS 14 has been released on iPhone and iPads, bringing about new features for Apple users.

Apple’s iOS has been the operating software for its line of iPhone and iPad products since the very beginning. Because of that, it’s pretty significant when a new iteration of the software is released, as it usually means new features for device users. iOS 14.5 is out now, and adds App Tracking Transparency, DualSense controller support, and more.

iOS 14.5 rolled out officially to compatible iPhone and iPad devices on April 26, 2021. Users can download and install the update by simply going to the Settings app on their device and selecting software update. There’s a lot of new bells and whistles in iOS 14.5, such as support for the recently revealed AirTags, which allow users to physically track items using the Find My app.

One of the bigger additions in iOS 14.5 is the ability to unlock an iPhone with an Apple Watch while wearing a face mask. With masks becoming mandatory in public spaces over the past year, it’s made the ability to unlock your phone with a quick face scan extremely difficult. If you own an Apple Watch, this update will allow your phone to automatically unlock if you’re currently wearing an unlocked Apple Watch.

With gaming becoming more and more viable on the iPad and iPhone, iOS 14.5 is adding support for the DualSense controller. Designed and released alongside the PlayStation 5, users can wirelessly connect the DualSense to their device and use it to play games. Microsoft recently brought Xbox’s Cloud Gaming service to iOS, and the DualSense can be used to play these titles.

iOS 14.5 also includes the new App Tracking Transparency feature, which users can turn off altogether should they please. For more on Apple and its family of products, stick with us right here on Shacknews.