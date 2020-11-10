MacBook Air with M1 chip announced at Apple Special Event At Apple's November 'One More Thing' the new MacBook Air utilizing Apple's new M1 chip was revealed.

During its latest Mac laptop focused event, Apple finally showcased the first MacBook which will utilize the new Apple-designed M1 Chip. The new MacBook Air will be the first Apple laptop to utilize the new chip, boasting a healthy boost of power and efficiency over previous generations of Apple personal computer products.

The MacBook Air with M1 chip was announced on the November 10 Apple “One More Thing” presentation. During the presentation, we were first introduced to the M1 system on a chip, which is the first time Apple has utilized its own chip architecture in modern personal computers. With an 8-core architecture, it boasts quite the improvement over previous generations of MacBook products, with a CPU capable of running a supposed three-and-a-half times faster than previous products, as well as running a supposed 98% faster than previous 2020 laptops. It has currently been set for a $999.99 USD retail, with a $899.99 edition for education.

MacBook Air with M1 Chip features

The new MacBook Air with M1 Chip is available for ordering as of today on the Apple website. A quick glance shows that there are various different specs to consider in the initial purchase, with a 256GB storage 7-core GPU version available, and a 512GB storage 8-core GPU version as well. There are also Space Gray, Gold, and Silver versions available. Ordering now will ensure delivery at some point on November 17 or 18. You can also engage in a trade-in of a previous Mac products to help reduce the price on the new MacBook Air.

In addition to the MacBook Air, Apple also launched new versions of the Mac mini and MacBook Pro. Be sure to check out everything from the Apple November 10 "One More Thing" event to catch the latest on Apple's new laptop products.