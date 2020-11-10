Mac mini with M1 chip announced at Apple Special Event Apple's ARM chip is making its way to the Mac mini, bringing more to the compact computer system.

The compact desktop computer is getting even better following today’s Apple special event. According to the event, a new Mac mini will release next week, giving users a powerful desktop computer with Apple’s new M1 chipset.

According to the Apple website, “The Apple M1 chip takes our most versatile, do-it-all desktop into another dimension. With up to 3x faster CPU performance. Up to 6x faster graphics. And our most advanced Neural Engine for up to 15x faster machine learning. Get ready to work, play, and create on Mac mini with speed and power beyond anything you ever imagined.”

The new Mac mini with the M1 chip will be available starting on November 17, 2020 and will be available for $699. If you’re looking for a nice, compact desktop, then the Mac mini looks to be a solid leap forward. Like the other M1-powered Macs, the Mac mini will allow users to make use of many of the same iPad and iPhone apps that they already use, further improving the seamlessness of Apple’s ecosystem.

The new Mac mini will also make the most of Apple’s latest OS update, Big Sur, which has been designed to take advantage of all the power the M1 chip can offer. According to Apple, the chip and the OS will work together to make the entire system much faster, allowing it to wake up instantly from sleep, just like your iPad or iPhone. This, in turn, makes everything else much quicker, including browsing the web, working in applications, and flipping through photos.

The Mac mini also comes with up to a 2TB SSD that will allow users plenty of space to download and save all the files and applications that they could possibly need. Apple also claims that the Mac mini’s discrete 8-core GPU will allow users to play high intensity games that require a lot of power.

You can learn more about the Mac mini over on the Apple website, where you can also preorder the device today.