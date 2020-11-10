New MacBook Pro with M1 chip and touchbar revealed at Apple Special Event Apple's latest MacBrook Pro utilizes the new M1 ARM chips.

Apple revealed a slew of new products in the Mac family of products during its “One more thing” November event. All of them featuring the M1 ARM chips that will be replacing the Intel processors used in the past. This includes the latest MacBook Pro, which includes these hot new chips, as well as the touchbar.

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro will see strong technical and performance enhancements thanks to the new M1 chips. According to Apple, the 8-core CPU will deliver speeds up to 2.8x faster than its predecessors. This will benefit creatives that use their MacBook for coding programs and photoshop. In comparison to its competitor, Apple claims that these new MacBook Pros are triple the speed of the best-selling Windows laptops in its class.

With most powerful electronics, temperatures and overheating are a constant concern. With the new MacBook Pro touting some intensive hardware and capabilities, Apple is using an active cooling system, so that the device can keep up when users push it to the limit. Increased battery life is another major selling point of the new device, as it sports the longest-lasting battery of any MacBook Pro.

The new MacBook Pro with the M1 chip and touchbar will retail for $1299 USD and $1199 for education. The MacBrook Pro, along with the other products revealed at the November 2020 Apple Event are available for pre-order today, and will become available next week.