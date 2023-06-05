Watch Apple's WWDC 2023 keynote here Apple's WWDC keynote for 2023 is airing live today. Here's how you can watch all of today's announcements.

It's a busy June season of reveals, but before the dedicated gaming events begin, Apple is taking the stage with its annual Worldwide Developers Conference. Better known as WWDC, developers come together from around the world to better familiarize themselves with Apple's tools of the trade. The week begins with the WWDC 2023 keynote. Here's how you can watch along with us.

Apple's WWDC 2023 keynote will be presented live on Monday, June 5 at 10:00 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. The full presentation can be viewed on Apple's website, as well as through the Apple Events app on the Apple TV. It can also be viewed on the Apple YouTube channel. We've helpfully embedded the stream above for your convenience.

Last year's WWDC 2022 featured a number of noteworthy announcements, including iOS 16 and its reworking of the iPhone lock screen, the M2 processing chip, and even the surprise reveal of Resident Evil Village for Mac. We aren't quite sure what to expect this year, though rumors have been flying about Apple taking a step forward in the AR/VR HMD space. While we're interested in such news, we're making sure to keep our expectations in check.

iOS 16 played a big part in Apple's WWDC 2022 keynote.

Source: Apple

That's everything you need to know about how to watch Apple’s WWDC 2023 keynote. We will be watching today's presentation along with everybody else, so keep it on Shacknews for the biggest announcements.