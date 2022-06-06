Resident Evil Village coming to Mac later this year The game will be available across Macs, including the entire MacBook line and Mac Studio.

During the Apple WWDC 2022 keynote presentation, it was announced that Resident Evil Village is coming to Mac later this year. Resident Evil Village will join the likes of No Man’s Sky on the platform, with both games looking like they run wonderfully on Mac thanks to tech discussed during the presentation like Apple silicon.

In a press release from Apple, the upcoming release of Resident Evil Village on Mac is described as follows:

"The power of Apple silicon enables every new Mac to run AAA games with ease, including upcoming titles such as EA's GRID Legends and Capcom's Resident Evil Village. And since Apple silicon also powers iPad, game developers can bring their AAA games to even more users, like No Man's Sky from Hello Games, which is coming to both Mac and iPad later this year."

In talking about the Mac release, it was also noted that Resident Evil Village runs at 1080p across the entire MacBook line, and at 4K for Mac Studio.

After hearing about Resident Evil Village's upcoming Mac release, what are your thoughts? Are you planning to check the game out on Mac?


