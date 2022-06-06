Resident Evil Village coming to Mac later this year
The game will be available across Macs, including the entire MacBook line and Mac Studio.
During the Apple WWDC 2022 keynote presentation, it was announced that Resident Evil Village is coming to Mac later this year. Resident Evil Village will join the likes of No Man’s Sky on the platform, with both games looking like they run wonderfully on Mac thanks to tech discussed during the presentation like Apple silicon.
In a press release from Apple, the upcoming release of Resident Evil Village on Mac is described as follows:
In talking about the Mac release, it was also noted that Resident Evil Village runs at 1080p across the entire MacBook line, and at 4K for Mac Studio.
After hearing about Resident Evil Village's upcoming Mac release, what are your thoughts? Are you planning to check the game out on Mac? Let us know in Chatty, and for more on the Apple WWDC 2022 keynote, also be sure to read through our coverage of MacBook Air & Pro being the first Apple products to use its M2 chip.
Morgan Shaver posted a new article, Resident Evil Village coming to Mac later this year
