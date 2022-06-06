Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Resident Evil Village coming to Mac later this year

The game will be available across Macs, including the entire MacBook line and Mac Studio.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
3

During the Apple WWDC 2022 keynote presentation, it was announced that Resident Evil Village is coming to Mac later this year. Resident Evil Village will join the likes of No Man’s Sky on the platform, with both games looking like they run wonderfully on Mac thanks to tech discussed during the presentation like Apple silicon. 

In a press release from Apple, the upcoming release of Resident Evil Village on Mac is described as follows:

In talking about the Mac release, it was also noted that Resident Evil Village runs at 1080p across the entire MacBook line, and at 4K for Mac Studio.

After hearing about Resident Evil Village's upcoming Mac release, what are your thoughts? Are you planning to check the game out on Mac? Let us know in Chatty, and for more on the Apple WWDC 2022 keynote, also be sure to read through our coverage of MacBook Air & Pro being the first Apple products to use its M2 chip.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

    June 6, 2022 11:36 AM

    Morgan Shaver posted a new article, Resident Evil Village coming to Mac later this year

    • seanisdabomb legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      June 6, 2022 3:20 PM

      Can we assume running natively on apple silicon?

      • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        June 6, 2022 4:06 PM

        I think it's safe to assume, yeah.

        I'm seeing mixed reports that Metal 3 may *only* work on Apple Silicon, meaning if RE8 is using Metal 3 then yeah it *has* to be running on Apple Silicon natively.

Hello, Meet Lola