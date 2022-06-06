MacBook Air & Pro will be the first Apple products to use its M2 chip The MacBook Air and MacBook Pro will be Apple's first laptops to take advantage of its new and stronger M2 chip technology.

During WWDC 22, Apple showed off a number of new hardware, software, and operating system technology, prominently of which was the new M2 chip from Apple Silicon. The M2 is set to bring more power and better performance to Apple laptop products, and it will start with the latest generation of the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, which will be the first Apple products to utilize the M2 chip.

Apple announced the new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro laptops during its WWDC 22 keynote presentation on June 6, 2022. Launching in July 2022, both the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro feature the new Apple Silicon M2 chip. For the MacBook Air, its GPU is said to be 35 percent more powerful, the CPU is similarly powerful, and its all featured in a lightweight and thin form factor that can charge its battery ridiculously quickly. The MacBook Air will come in four colorations, including silver, rose gold, twilight, and black, and it will start at $1099 for an education version and $1199 for consumer version.

Meanwhile, the MacBook Pro is set to be Apple’s best-performing laptop yet on the M2 chip. It features an 8-core CPU, a 10-core GPU, up to 24GB of memory, and up to 2TB of storage. The MacBook Pro will start at $1199 for an education version and $1299 for consumer versions. In both cases, the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air will utilize Apple’s M2 chip to bring new levels of power and performance out the latest generation devices. The MacBook Air on M2 is said to be 20 percent faster than a MacBook Air running on M1 and five times faster than a MacBook Air running on an 8th-gen Core i5.

With the new generations of MacBook Air and MacBook Pro set to utilize the all-new M2 chip technology from Apple Silicon, stay tuned for more updates on these products here at Shacknews, including official launch dates, specs, and pre-order info.