Watch Apple's WWDC 2022 keynote here

Here is how you can tune into Apple's WWDC 2022 keynote.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
58

Apple will soon be holding its annual Worldwide Developers Conference. Commonly referred to as WWDC, this is where developers from around the globe will gather to participate in different sessions and labs, learning more about development and the many tools at their disposal. To kick things off, Apple will be holding its WWDC 2022 keynote, where it will likely reveal new services and products. Let’s see how you can watch for yourself.

Watch Apple’s WWDC 2022 keynote here

Apple’s WWDC 2022 keynote will take place today, June 6, at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. The presentation will be streamed on Apple’s website as well as the company’s YouTube channel. Apple typically doesn’t allow you to scrub back in their livestreams, so you’ll want to be there in time to catch it all. After its conclusion, the full keynote is expected to be available as a VOD in the same places it was streamed.

As for what to expect from the WWDC 2022 keynote, Apple is strongly expected to reveal iOS 16. Following past patterns, all signs point to the latest iteration of the popular operating software being announced today. As far as what new features iOS 16 will have, we’ll have to wait and see. There are also rumors swirling that Apple could be announcing some new hardware products and accessories during the keynote.

apple wwdc 2022

That’s how you can tune into Apple’s WWDC 2022 keynote and get the first word of what’s next from Apple. Of course, we here at Shacknews will be watching along and reporting all the news to our Apple topic page, should you not be able to tune in.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

    June 6, 2022 8:40 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Watch Apple's WWDC 2022 keynote here

    • baconisgod legacy 10 years
      reply
      June 6, 2022 9:59 AM

      It's starting - https://www.apple.com/apple-events/event-stream/

      • Safe For Work
        reply
        June 6, 2022 10:12 AM

        Nice, their engineers finally figure out how to get their keynotes to work in browsers other than Safari.

        • shirif legacy 10 years
          reply
          June 6, 2022 10:13 AM

          Revolutionary. Web 3.0 the only way Apple knows how

        • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          June 6, 2022 10:32 AM

          Been that way for years now. But yeah it was kinda bs back when it required safari.

    • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      June 6, 2022 10:10 AM

      Sixteen major versions and were finally getting Lock Screen widgets.

    • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      June 6, 2022 10:13 AM

      Editing and deleting iMessages - finally.

      • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
        reply
        June 6, 2022 11:00 AM

        Yup.... no more making excuses when you accidentally say your boss sucks

        • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          June 6, 2022 11:01 AM

          I wonder if it edits the notification, lol

          • FlatlineDixay legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            reply
            June 6, 2022 11:53 AM

            Don’t most systems like this keep an edit log that you can access if you really want to?

    • Korban legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      June 6, 2022 10:21 AM

      do any of their speakers NOT use "apple hands" when talking? it's oddly distracting

      • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        June 6, 2022 10:37 AM

        It’s an exciting new way to get an innovative point across in a beautiful manner and we think you’ll love it.

      • zerog83 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        June 6, 2022 11:43 AM

        and the same unnatural wide stance

    • Dontdrop legacy 10 years
      reply
      June 6, 2022 10:24 AM

      The notifications sticking to the bottom to better show the profile photo seems odd. I think functionally easy to reach and let’s the picture shine, but still ! Idk

      • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        June 6, 2022 10:25 AM

        They also put a search widget on the bottom of the home screen. I guess they finally realized swiping down wasn’t discoverable. At least it’s in a reachable location. I think having notifications at the bottom is good.

    • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      June 6, 2022 10:24 AM

      Oh cool. BNPL! Apple enabling you to make even more irresponsible purchases! Awesome!

      • jwnin legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        June 6, 2022 4:31 PM

        Horrible, they should be above this. Microsoft too with their building in edge.

        • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          June 6, 2022 4:38 PM

          Agreed. Although I haven’t seen anything about it being in Edge after the initial backlash when they made the blog post about it.

          Maybe it’s there, I wouldn’t know since that was the impetus for me to stop using Chromium based browsers and switch to Firefox.

          • jwnin legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            June 6, 2022 4:43 PM

            I haven’t seen it myself, but I don’t buy a lot online either .

    • BouillonCubes legacy 10 years
      reply
      June 6, 2022 10:34 AM

      I’d like to know what server side stuff they’re adding to MapKit.

    • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      June 6, 2022 10:38 AM

      A new IoT “standard” - yay!

      https://xkcd.com/927/

      • johnhead legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        June 6, 2022 10:40 AM

        well, to be fair, if they actually organize all the companies out there into a single standard that is maintained, I am all for it

      • morgin moderator
        reply
        June 6, 2022 12:48 PM

        It’s not “new” in the traditional sense. It’s a years in the making effort by the industry to solve the problems with Bluetooth and zwave and zigbee and wifi. Zwave were idiots and are gonna be dead in the water now, zigbee is now thread and is the future for low powered devices, wifi will be used for high throughout, Bluetooth used for device setup only, and matter ties it all together. Everyone important has signed on and is fully bought in. No one will be making zwave or zigbee devices anymore. I get the standards joke, but this one is actually not just some idiot company introducing a new standard, it’s the proper way to move smart home devices forward.

    • baconisgod legacy 10 years
      reply
      June 6, 2022 10:57 AM

      M2silicon now

    • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      June 6, 2022 11:03 AM

      As if anyone thought the MBA would look any different than that. Looks good. Definitely the device for most people to get!

      • Tincan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        June 6, 2022 11:04 AM

        No ports :(

        • Tincan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          June 6, 2022 11:04 AM

          At least magsafe

        • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          June 6, 2022 11:05 AM

          2 USB-C in addition to separate MagSafe, seems about what anyone would expect from a MBA

          • Upstaged mercury mega
            reply
            June 6, 2022 11:08 AM

            Ok semi-lol at them upselling an 'optional' faster power brick. Instead of giving you a unit that meets the full spec to fast charge, you can buy it as an accessory!

            • beepboopbeep
              reply
              June 6, 2022 3:58 PM

              yah it's also super sketch. If you try to price out a new macbook air, they will give you discounts for the power bricks if you pick either the 16+ gig ram one or the higher SSD drive space ones.

              that's super sketch.

          • beepboopbeep
            reply
            June 6, 2022 3:58 PM

            yah the separated charging port makes the laptop a lot more usable.

      • Upstaged mercury mega
        reply
        June 6, 2022 11:06 AM

        Wonder if we will get a stealth upgrade for M2 MBPs? Or is M2 only targeting super power efficiency?

        • baconisgod legacy 10 years
          reply
          June 6, 2022 11:15 AM

          Same as M1 - it only goes in the baby Macs. Pro and Ultra go into the 14 and 16. So they'll get M2 Pro, etc, probably in October.

        • beepboopbeep
          reply
          June 6, 2022 4:01 PM

          they'll probably want to make it a full upgrade where they announce it instead of a stealth upgrade. Like maybe in one of the spring events in 2023.

      • FrayLo legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        June 6, 2022 11:28 AM

        MagSafe is back finally

    • BouillonCubes legacy 10 years
      reply
      June 6, 2022 11:13 AM

      Bumblebee tuna

    • Chandler55 legacy 10 years
      reply
      June 6, 2022 11:15 AM

      wow theyre still updating the macbook pro 13" , I guess its better than the air for performance with the fans, and battery. but still..inferior in almost every other way no?

      • baconisgod legacy 10 years
        reply
        June 6, 2022 11:26 AM

        Inferior to what?

        • Chandler55 legacy 10 years
          reply
          June 6, 2022 11:30 AM

          the macbook air which will have a better screen, notch, thin and light etc

          • baconisgod legacy 10 years
            reply
            June 6, 2022 11:32 AM

            Yeah but it has a bigger battery and better cooling so it's not really competing with the Air. It's more for people who do video and photo editing but don't need the Ultra/Pro etc.

            • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
              reply
              June 6, 2022 11:50 AM

              I'm surprised they're keeping the Touch Bar

              • beepboopbeep
                reply
                June 6, 2022 12:54 PM

                probably touchbar has some internal product management contingent that really support it (internally, I imagine the discussion to be like "I dare you! If you remove the touchbar from our last product with this thing, I will fire everyone in the macbook pro team!!"

                • beepboopbeep
                  reply
                  June 6, 2022 12:55 PM

                  and the team responds "ok in this cycle it will be here, but you're getting fired for the next product cycle"

                  and the pm contingent says "na na na. .. you can't fire me, I quit!!! BUT NOT BEFORE I KEEP THE TOUCHBAR!!!"

                  • beepboopbeep
                    reply
                    June 6, 2022 1:02 PM

                    and then Tim Cook emails everyone: "SHUT UP or you're all fired!!!! Keep it until we run out of the parts and it's gone."

      • SolrFlare legacy 10 years
        reply
        June 6, 2022 12:02 PM

        Apple has a history of keeping old base model 13 inch MBP designs around for years after they have shifted everything else to a newer design. They kept the optical and SATA hdd drive 13inch mbp around until 2015 even though they introduced the newer design SSD retina 13 inch mbp in 2012.

        I suspect the 13 in MBP will disappear once component costs either become to high to source for the old design or cheap enough for them to reduce the price on the newer 14inch model to be closer.

      • beepboopbeep
        reply
        June 6, 2022 12:48 PM

        if you need to ask why there's a macbook pro 13, the keynote gives you the answer: it's the 2nd best selling notebook computer in their lineup.

        Not having a macbook pro 13 would be leaving money on the table.

        Money is what apple responds to.

      • beepboopbeep
        reply
        June 6, 2022 12:49 PM

        the other answer, if you want apple to remove the macbook pro 13", tell people to stop buying it. which you can't cause they're selling and selling and selling.

    • Amusatron mercury ultra mega
      reply
      June 6, 2022 11:20 AM

      lol they just reinvented del.icio.us with shareable tab groups

    • persecutor legacy 10 years
      reply
      June 6, 2022 11:21 AM

      Passkeys seems promising.

    • BouillonCubes legacy 10 years
      reply
      June 6, 2022 11:24 AM

      I hope they talk about Xcode Cloud but I doubt it.

    • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      June 6, 2022 11:25 AM

      Man RE Village was a disappointment after 7

    • baconisgod legacy 10 years
      reply
      June 6, 2022 11:30 AM

      Using your iPhone as a webcam is cool. I wonder how it does that desk view though. They said wide-angle camera but it's not even pointing towards the desk?

      • Upstaged mercury mega
        reply
        June 6, 2022 11:34 AM

        Maybe they have been artificially cropping parts of the image sensor this whole time? Doesn't seem likely but I agree I don't how it will suddenly capture that much of the desk below, especially at a normal tilt angle of a laptop screen.

    • Upstaged mercury mega
      reply
      June 6, 2022 11:30 AM

      The iphone holder is smart. Camera in that is way better than my old mac.

    • persecutor legacy 10 years
      reply
      June 6, 2022 11:30 AM

      Lol, Craig is the flash.

    • Dontdrop legacy 10 years
      reply
      June 6, 2022 11:30 AM

      Continuity Camera and Desk View were pretty darn cool. Finally I won’t look like utter shit on work calls?!

    • BouillonCubes legacy 10 years
      reply
      June 6, 2022 11:32 AM

      WeatherKit sounds interesting.

    • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      June 6, 2022 11:34 AM

      ZIPLINES

    • Downforce legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      June 6, 2022 11:40 AM

      "desktop class apps" oh dear /facepalm the forced narrative of "what's a computer" back again

      • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        June 6, 2022 11:41 AM

        Hobby grade apps

        • Downforce legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          June 6, 2022 11:45 AM

          "plugging into an external display!" up to 8 apps! oh sweet summer child. the ipad is neat supplemental tool. their attempt to make it a workhorse is just incredibly wasted time.

          • baconisgod legacy 10 years
            reply
            June 6, 2022 11:48 AM

            Not sure why you'd say that when it has the M1, it can be as capable as you want assuming you're not doing crazy video editing.

    • persecutor legacy 10 years
      reply
      June 6, 2022 11:45 AM

      Stage Manager = A Taskbar on the left.

      • johnhead legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        June 6, 2022 11:46 AM

        eh, it's more like desktop mode on an ipad

        • ovrlrd legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          June 6, 2022 1:18 PM

          Especially on an external display. I am really hoping to see some more in depth demos of that, also I wonder if they support other aspect ratios besides 16:9 on external displays. Lots to discover in the betas!

          Also can Apple make a 16 inch iPad now lol

    • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      June 6, 2022 11:48 AM

      Is there no parking lot at the Apple circle? How do people commute there

      • baconisgod legacy 10 years
        reply
        June 6, 2022 11:50 AM

        It's all underground

        https://youtu.be/vtoPV9SSwHw

      • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        June 6, 2022 11:50 AM

        It’s underground

      • sukabljat legacy 10 years
        reply
        June 6, 2022 11:52 AM

        Buddy lives ~5 min walk from his place to his desk. If he drives, it's easily 20 minutes door to door.

      • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        June 6, 2022 11:52 AM

        It's underground, and it even has its own traffic light system

        https://www.businessinsider.com/apple-park-parking-lot-video-2018-5

        • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          June 6, 2022 11:55 AM

          That is really wild

        • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          June 6, 2022 12:10 PM

          Lol, assholes even run red lights in Apple’s parking garage.

          • persecutor legacy 10 years
            reply
            June 6, 2022 12:22 PM

            They probably make the commute so often that they learn some of the red lights aren't necessary. I have this stop sign by my house (going north/south) that is absolutely pointless. I think I've seen in the past 10 years like 2 times when someone was on the opposite side going east/west. Sometimes people just go through it because there is no point.

            • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
              reply
              June 6, 2022 12:26 PM

              Actually, even dumber is if you go back to the start of the video you can see that the direction sign in front blocks line of sight to the traffic signals for a pretty decent amount of time

          • WhoaEagleRay legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            June 6, 2022 12:38 PM

            What really wild is all the spots are
            handicapped in honor of Steve Jobs

    • Ellissd legacy 10 years
      reply
      June 6, 2022 12:39 PM

      How do you sell a computer in 2022 with only 8GB of RAM. And with an obscene upgrade price on top of that.

      • baconisgod legacy 10 years
        reply
        June 6, 2022 12:40 PM

        Because it's totally sufficient for the vast majority of Air users.

        Source: I had one.

        • Ellissd legacy 10 years
          reply
          June 6, 2022 1:01 PM

          You can pretty much say that about literally every other component too. Why bother with an M2? The M1 was already overkill etc...

          Source: I have and still use a MBA from 2013 - with 8GB of RAM.

          • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            June 6, 2022 1:10 PM

            So you’re saying 8GB of RAM is sufficient on an even less memory efficient architecture, then.

      • multisync legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ludicrous
        reply
        June 6, 2022 12:44 PM

        no one will ever use more than 8GB ram

      • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        June 6, 2022 1:07 PM

        This is how you tell me you haven’t used an Apple Silicon device without telling me you haven’t used an Apple Silicon device.

        There are several contributing factors that make 8GB sufficient for an base level Mac.

        Unified architecture means all the RAM is GPU ram, so GPU data doesn’t have to be stored and copied from system RAM to GPU ram meaning an overall lighter memory footprint in general.
        The SSDs are extremely fast so even if swapping does occur, it’s barely noticeable at all when there are cache misses and the system has to go to swap to retrieve data.
        Most people don’t use their computers how you think they probably do and they’re probably only using one or two applications at a time.

        I spent months using an M1 8GB MBA and I was able to do active development on it with an IDE, simulator, browser with tons of tabs open, music, and so on and so forth, and there was barely a perceptible difference when it needed to hit swap for stuff. Someone who’s not an enthusiast wouldn’t have even noticed. On a day to day basis when I wasn’t doing active development and just using it for consumption - everything fit in memory and there was hardly ever anything in swap at all.

        • Ellissd legacy 10 years
          reply
          June 6, 2022 1:16 PM

          So you're saying I could have got away with only 8GB. I could saved an extra $250. Great. But that's kind of missing the point, but the response is typical.

          • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            June 6, 2022 1:23 PM

            It’s $200 to go from 8GB to 16GB. Same as it was with M1. It’s $100 on an XPS 13 to go from 8GB to 16GB but the XPS isn’t using GDDR. The base XPS comes with 8GB.
            Surface Pro RAM increases are similarly priced.

            But this “OMGAPPLETAX” kind of post is typical.

            • Ellissd legacy 10 years
              reply
              June 6, 2022 1:39 PM

              I'm sorry that you felt I insulted your previous entry level apple computer purchase. I can assure you that my comment was very lighthearted in nature. Also there is more to the world than the united states.


      • shirif legacy 10 years
        reply
        June 6, 2022 4:14 PM

        Magic

      • Safe For Work
        reply
        June 6, 2022 4:15 PM

        Apple is showing us exactly how!

      • Halen legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        June 6, 2022 4:39 PM

        Only games and high productivity apps really need more than 8 these days. If you're just browsing and doing Office and minor Photoshop stuff you're all good

      • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        June 6, 2022 4:59 PM

        Through apple.com

    • beepboopbeep
      reply
      June 6, 2022 1:12 PM

      any shackers want to photoshop Jim Carey as Ace Ventura on to a Microbus and put it on top of the keynote video with Craig talking?

      also have Ace draw funny faces on the apple logo

    • feek legacy 10 years
      reply
      June 6, 2022 1:21 PM

      stage manager sounds like windows 8

    • beepboopbeep
      reply
      June 6, 2022 2:35 PM

      The Games demo is really cringe.

      Nvidia and AMD have been doing the upscaling thing for almost 2 generations now and the NMS demo ... is like a game that was hot for a moment back in 2016. And the Resident Evil - I thought it was a new game specifically for Mac (a Resident Evil exclusive for Mac Apple Silicon would be awesome!!!) but it was just the Giant Lady Resident Evil game released in 2021.

      Anyone who really wanted to play these games would have it on PS / PC , etc...

      Apple needs to get exclusives if they want to get any inroad into the gaming market.

      • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        June 6, 2022 2:45 PM

        I don’t think they need exclusives, gaming is big on iOS already and the computers now share the same architecture. But nobody who buys an Apple computer has gaming in their minds though.

        • Arcanum legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          June 6, 2022 3:06 PM

          And a big part of the reason nobody has gaming in mind when they buy an Apple computer is that Apple has pretty consistently turned their nose up at gaming. Every so often they'll do some showcase that includes a few games, then it's just crickets from them when it's time to provide ongoing support for game development.

          • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
            reply
            June 6, 2022 3:07 PM

            Yup, and they had a beef with nvidia as well so they stopped shipping discrete GPUs from them for years. It’s clearly not their priority.

          • beepboopbeep
            reply
            June 6, 2022 3:10 PM

            well, one good thing is that they're getting the NMS of modern day (hopefully) where they fixed a bunch of stuff. It would be Really BadTM if they took the original version of NMS and shipped that instead of the latest patch.

      • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        June 6, 2022 3:24 PM

        The significance is not that they got old games running on new Macs (I can do that), it's that they're getting game developers on board and bringing examples of visually complex games running on Metal 3.

        No one's going to buy a Mac for an exclusive game, not right now anyway. And if they did get an exclusive game, gamers would just piss and moan about it. If they got Valve to unveil Half-Life 3 as an Apple Silicon exclusive, gamers would just go to Gabe's office and protest. They've done that for less.

        Remember when Bill Gates made a videotaped speech at an Apple event hosted by Steve Jobs and said Microsoft was committed to keeping MS Office on the Mac and was investing $150M in Apple? One of the things I've learned in recent years is that the perception that Microsoft saved Apple with that $150M is wrong. Apple wasn't about to go broke, they had over a billion dollars in the bank. What they didn't have was the confidence of developers or users. Microsoft throwing its weight behind Apple and the Mac was huge. The $150M itself wasn't nearly as important as the fact that it was the biggest software company on the planet committing to the Mac.

        That's kinda how I see the gaming portion of today's keynote. Yes a 2016 game and a 2021 sequel are not big news in and of themselves, it's that they exist at all that's significant. A lot of things would need to happen to make the Mac a significant gaming platform but the single biggest one would be for Apple to take it seriously and invest money in it. They didn't just go ask Capcom to port RE8 and they said "yeah sure we'll spend the time and effort to learn your proprietary API to put our game on a system where people don't buy games", Apple spent money on this and likely flew teams of engineers to them and Hello Games and whoever does the GRID franchise and spent the time to do it.

        Now I know "no really this time we mean it" is basically Lucy holding the football but I think a number of things would need to happen to make the Mac a good gaming platform and this was a sign that they're taking the first steps in the most significant part of that.

        • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          June 6, 2022 3:40 PM

          Apple’s commitment to gaming is the same as Google’s commitment to messaging services.

          • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
            reply
            June 6, 2022 3:42 PM

            Only if Apple made a dozen or so half-assed gaming platforms from different internal teams and randomly killed them off.

            Apple's commitment to gaming is more like Google's commitment to privacy - lots of talk and promises, not so much on the follow through.

        • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          June 6, 2022 3:42 PM

          Your last line says it all. I just don't believe Apple when it comes to gaming.

        • Halen legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          June 6, 2022 4:04 PM

          They've done the stick and carrot for PC game devs before only to always leave them in the lurch, I don't think anyone is convinced they're ever playing the long game there

    • stuka legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      June 6, 2022 4:03 PM

      I am getting genuinely angry at their Apple Watch roadmap re: faces. All those fucking stupid faces they come out with all the time while only allowing a bare minimum of customization for the actual useful faces they have.
      I like my apple watch but I fucking hate every face on it, and every so often I would get in there and try once more to force it into something I like and there's just no way to. It's maddening.
      And then today they shows that fucking stupid one with little number people jumping or whatever. I have never seen anyone running one of those stupid novelty faces after a week.

      • johnny rotten legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        June 6, 2022 4:19 PM

        heres what i want to see from Apple's legendary engineering prowess with regards to the apple watch...

        - advanced biometrics
        - battery life worth a shit

        the first is supposedly in flight (but keeps getting delayed), havent heard a peep about the latter.

        • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          June 6, 2022 4:53 PM

          My Apple Watch lasts all day on a charge, what are you seeing?

          • johnny rotten legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            June 6, 2022 4:55 PM

            Wife gets about that. I just don’t want a watch I have to take off every night and put back on every morning. Becomes even more problematic if you want to leverage it for the health monitoring during sleep etc.

            • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
              reply
              June 6, 2022 4:58 PM

              I charge it midday or the afternoon.

            • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
              reply
              June 6, 2022 4:59 PM

              Yeah, makes sense.

              Prior to launch of the first model there was a lot of talk about whether or not the battery would make it through a whole day or not. Turned out to be largely unfounded of a concern, plus they figured out battery tricks via software, but I guess since I put my phone on a charger every night it doesn’t bother me to put my watch on a charger every night either.

          • FirstPersonCooter legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            reply
            June 6, 2022 5:04 PM

            A Fitbit lasts a week and had all the sleep tracking they are only now beginning to add and more for years. A day battery life for a watch would have been laughable a few years ago

      • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        June 6, 2022 4:51 PM

        I feel the same about the faces

      • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
        reply
        June 6, 2022 4:52 PM

        The only face I ever use is the infograph ones from Apple 4 release. Having tons of complications at a glance is great. I wish they made more like it.

        • digweed014 legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          June 6, 2022 5:12 PM

          Exactly

          The rest are basically shit except California

Hello, Meet Lola