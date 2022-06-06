Watch Apple's WWDC 2022 keynote here Here is how you can tune into Apple's WWDC 2022 keynote.

Apple will soon be holding its annual Worldwide Developers Conference. Commonly referred to as WWDC, this is where developers from around the globe will gather to participate in different sessions and labs, learning more about development and the many tools at their disposal. To kick things off, Apple will be holding its WWDC 2022 keynote, where it will likely reveal new services and products. Let’s see how you can watch for yourself.

Apple’s WWDC 2022 keynote will take place today, June 6, at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. The presentation will be streamed on Apple’s website as well as the company’s YouTube channel. Apple typically doesn’t allow you to scrub back in their livestreams, so you’ll want to be there in time to catch it all. After its conclusion, the full keynote is expected to be available as a VOD in the same places it was streamed.

As for what to expect from the WWDC 2022 keynote, Apple is strongly expected to reveal iOS 16. Following past patterns, all signs point to the latest iteration of the popular operating software being announced today. As far as what new features iOS 16 will have, we’ll have to wait and see. There are also rumors swirling that Apple could be announcing some new hardware products and accessories during the keynote.

That’s how you can tune into Apple’s WWDC 2022 keynote and get the first word of what’s next from Apple. Of course, we here at Shacknews will be watching along and reporting all the news to our Apple topic page, should you not be able to tune in.