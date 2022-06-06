Watch Apple's WWDC 2022 keynote here
Here is how you can tune into Apple's WWDC 2022 keynote.
Apple will soon be holding its annual Worldwide Developers Conference. Commonly referred to as WWDC, this is where developers from around the globe will gather to participate in different sessions and labs, learning more about development and the many tools at their disposal. To kick things off, Apple will be holding its WWDC 2022 keynote, where it will likely reveal new services and products. Let’s see how you can watch for yourself.
Apple’s WWDC 2022 keynote will take place today, June 6, at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. The presentation will be streamed on Apple’s website as well as the company’s YouTube channel. Apple typically doesn’t allow you to scrub back in their livestreams, so you’ll want to be there in time to catch it all. After its conclusion, the full keynote is expected to be available as a VOD in the same places it was streamed.
As for what to expect from the WWDC 2022 keynote, Apple is strongly expected to reveal iOS 16. Following past patterns, all signs point to the latest iteration of the popular operating software being announced today. As far as what new features iOS 16 will have, we’ll have to wait and see. There are also rumors swirling that Apple could be announcing some new hardware products and accessories during the keynote.
That’s how you can tune into Apple’s WWDC 2022 keynote and get the first word of what’s next from Apple. Of course, we here at Shacknews will be watching along and reporting all the news to our Apple topic page, should you not be able to tune in.
It's starting - https://www.apple.com/apple-events/event-stream/
A new IoT “standard” - yay!
https://xkcd.com/927/
It’s not “new” in the traditional sense. It’s a years in the making effort by the industry to solve the problems with Bluetooth and zwave and zigbee and wifi. Zwave were idiots and are gonna be dead in the water now, zigbee is now thread and is the future for low powered devices, wifi will be used for high throughout, Bluetooth used for device setup only, and matter ties it all together. Everyone important has signed on and is fully bought in. No one will be making zwave or zigbee devices anymore. I get the standards joke, but this one is actually not just some idiot company introducing a new standard, it’s the proper way to move smart home devices forward.
Apple has a history of keeping old base model 13 inch MBP designs around for years after they have shifted everything else to a newer design. They kept the optical and SATA hdd drive 13inch mbp around until 2015 even though they introduced the newer design SSD retina 13 inch mbp in 2012.
I suspect the 13 in MBP will disappear once component costs either become to high to source for the old design or cheap enough for them to reduce the price on the newer 14inch model to be closer.
It's all underground
https://youtu.be/vtoPV9SSwHw
It's underground, and it even has its own traffic light system
https://www.businessinsider.com/apple-park-parking-lot-video-2018-5
They probably make the commute so often that they learn some of the red lights aren't necessary. I have this stop sign by my house (going north/south) that is absolutely pointless. I think I've seen in the past 10 years like 2 times when someone was on the opposite side going east/west. Sometimes people just go through it because there is no point.
This is how you tell me you haven’t used an Apple Silicon device without telling me you haven’t used an Apple Silicon device.
There are several contributing factors that make 8GB sufficient for an base level Mac.
Unified architecture means all the RAM is GPU ram, so GPU data doesn’t have to be stored and copied from system RAM to GPU ram meaning an overall lighter memory footprint in general.
The SSDs are extremely fast so even if swapping does occur, it’s barely noticeable at all when there are cache misses and the system has to go to swap to retrieve data.
Most people don’t use their computers how you think they probably do and they’re probably only using one or two applications at a time.
I spent months using an M1 8GB MBA and I was able to do active development on it with an IDE, simulator, browser with tons of tabs open, music, and so on and so forth, and there was barely a perceptible difference when it needed to hit swap for stuff. Someone who’s not an enthusiast wouldn’t have even noticed. On a day to day basis when I wasn’t doing active development and just using it for consumption - everything fit in memory and there was hardly ever anything in swap at all.
reddit did it
https://i.redd.it/ittepkcyw1491.png
The Games demo is really cringe.
Nvidia and AMD have been doing the upscaling thing for almost 2 generations now and the NMS demo ... is like a game that was hot for a moment back in 2016. And the Resident Evil - I thought it was a new game specifically for Mac (a Resident Evil exclusive for Mac Apple Silicon would be awesome!!!) but it was just the Giant Lady Resident Evil game released in 2021.
Anyone who really wanted to play these games would have it on PS / PC , etc...
Apple needs to get exclusives if they want to get any inroad into the gaming market.
And a big part of the reason nobody has gaming in mind when they buy an Apple computer is that Apple has pretty consistently turned their nose up at gaming. Every so often they'll do some showcase that includes a few games, then it's just crickets from them when it's time to provide ongoing support for game development.
The significance is not that they got old games running on new Macs (I can do that), it's that they're getting game developers on board and bringing examples of visually complex games running on Metal 3.
No one's going to buy a Mac for an exclusive game, not right now anyway. And if they did get an exclusive game, gamers would just piss and moan about it. If they got Valve to unveil Half-Life 3 as an Apple Silicon exclusive, gamers would just go to Gabe's office and protest. They've done that for less.
Remember when Bill Gates made a videotaped speech at an Apple event hosted by Steve Jobs and said Microsoft was committed to keeping MS Office on the Mac and was investing $150M in Apple? One of the things I've learned in recent years is that the perception that Microsoft saved Apple with that $150M is wrong. Apple wasn't about to go broke, they had over a billion dollars in the bank. What they didn't have was the confidence of developers or users. Microsoft throwing its weight behind Apple and the Mac was huge. The $150M itself wasn't nearly as important as the fact that it was the biggest software company on the planet committing to the Mac.
That's kinda how I see the gaming portion of today's keynote. Yes a 2016 game and a 2021 sequel are not big news in and of themselves, it's that they exist at all that's significant. A lot of things would need to happen to make the Mac a significant gaming platform but the single biggest one would be for Apple to take it seriously and invest money in it. They didn't just go ask Capcom to port RE8 and they said "yeah sure we'll spend the time and effort to learn your proprietary API to put our game on a system where people don't buy games", Apple spent money on this and likely flew teams of engineers to them and Hello Games and whoever does the GRID franchise and spent the time to do it.
Now I know "no really this time we mean it" is basically Lucy holding the football but I think a number of things would need to happen to make the Mac a good gaming platform and this was a sign that they're taking the first steps in the most significant part of that.
I am getting genuinely angry at their Apple Watch roadmap re: faces. All those fucking stupid faces they come out with all the time while only allowing a bare minimum of customization for the actual useful faces they have.
I like my apple watch but I fucking hate every face on it, and every so often I would get in there and try once more to force it into something I like and there's just no way to. It's maddening.
And then today they shows that fucking stupid one with little number people jumping or whatever. I have never seen anyone running one of those stupid novelty faces after a week.
Yeah, makes sense.
Prior to launch of the first model there was a lot of talk about whether or not the battery would make it through a whole day or not. Turned out to be largely unfounded of a concern, plus they figured out battery tricks via software, but I guess since I put my phone on a charger every night it doesn’t bother me to put my watch on a charger every night either.
