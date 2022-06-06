Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

M2 is the new generation of Apple processors

Apple has revealed the M2 processing chip during WWDC 2022.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Apple is continuing to innovate upon its established products and services, looking to improve the user experience while delivering powerful and convenient devices. During the WWDC 2022 keynote, the company revealed the M2 chip, the latest iteration of its computer processors.

We got news of the M2 processing chip during the Apple WWDC 2022 keynote. The M2 is the successor to the M1 chip, and promises to be even more powerful. The ARM-based chip features four high-performance cores, as well as four high-efficiency cores. Apple also states that the M2 has 25 percent more transistors, 18 percent faster CPU, and a 35 percent faster GPU than the M1.

apple m2 chip

Apple also provided a graphic that highlights some of the other bells and whistles in the M2 chip. This includes its 6k external display support, as well as the second generation 5nm technology that it’s built on.

Apple unveiled the M1 chip at last year’s WWDC keynote. A year later, its successor was announced at the same event.

It won’t be long until we see the new M2 chip in action, as it will be featured in the new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, which were also announced during WWDC 2022 and are being released next month. For more of the news out of Apple’s WWDC 2022 keynote, including the announcement of iOS 16, stick with Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

