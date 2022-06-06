All announcements from Apple's WWDC 2022 keynote Here is everything that Apple revealed during its WWDC 2022 keynote.

Apple recently held its WWDC 2022 keynote, where it spoke to the latest developments in its product and service offerings. From iOS 16 to new MacBooks, there was a lot of news during the presentation, so let’s get into it.

iOS 16 adds lock screen customization and message editing

Apple announced iOS 16 with the ability to edit and add widgets to the lock screen. Users will also be able to edit and unsend messages for the first time.

Live Text updates

Live Texts will now work with video, allowing you to pause and interact with text. There are also quick actions that let you do things like copy and translate text.

Apple Pay Later

Apple Pay Later is a new way to break up payments for purchases into smaller increments over a period of time. Available by any retailer that takes Apple Pay.

New Apple Map displays

Apple will add Apple Maps displays to Belgium, France, Israel, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Palestinian Territories, Saudi Arabia, and Switzerland. The company is also adding 3D view to multiple American cities. Apple Maps will also get a multistop planning.

Sports addition to Apple News

The My Sports tab in Apple News will show live scores, stats, and records for your favorite teams across different sports leagues. Live Activities widget can display play-by-play stats on the home screen.

Apple Home updates

The new Apple Home app will let users control and view lights, temperature, and security all from the application.

CarPlay updates

Apple provided a first look at the next generation of CarPlay. We see a massive in-car display with a speedometer, HVAC, as well as the standard CarPlay features.

WatchOS 9

Apple has announced WatchOS 9, which adds new metrics to the Workout app. It will also let users monitor their specific sleep stages.

Atrial fibrillation history

Those diagnosed with atrial fibrillation will be able to track when their heart is in AFib through WatchOS 9.

M2 processor chip

Apple announced the M2 chip during WWDC 2022. The new ARM-based chip provides faster performance and better efficiency.

New MacBooks

Both the new Macbook Air and MacBook Pro were revealed during WWDC 2022. Both laptops will feature the new M2 chip and will be available starting next month.

MacOS Ventura

Ventura is the latest version of MacOS. One of the highlighting features was the improved continuity between devices, allowing users to pick up where they left off on iPhone and iPad. Ventura also features Passkeys, Apple’s solution to passwords that uses biometrics stored to your device instead of typed passwords.

Resident Evil Village on Mac

Gaming only had a small amount of time during the presentation, but Capcom showed up to confirm that Resident Evil Village will be releasing for Mac this year.

FaceTime updates

Users will be able to pass off FaceTime calls between Apple devices. MacBook owners will be able to attach their Iphone using a mount accessory in order to use the phone’s back camera as a webcam.

Weather comes to iPad

At long last, the Weather app will finally come to iPad devices this year.

That's everything from Apple's WWDC 2022 keynote.