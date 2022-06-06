iOS 16 reinvents the iPhone lock screen Apple has revealed iOS 16, which adds new functionality to the lock screen.

During Apple’s WWDC 2022 keynote, the company revealed iOS 16. The latest iteration of the iPhone and iPad brings a suite of new changes, including a reimagined iPhone lock screen that lets users customize it to their liking.

The changes to iPhone lock screens were highlighted during the WWDC 2022 keynote. The new update will allow users to further customize their iPhone lock screen, utilizing the depth feature that we see on Apple Watch faces. Users will also be able to add widgets to the home screen, such as Weather, Battery, Lists, and more.

“iOS 16 is a big release with updates that will change the way you experience iPhone,” said Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering Craig Federighi. “We have reimagined how the Lock Screen looks and works with exciting new features that make it more personal and helpful, introduced iCloud Shared Photo Library for families, streamlined communication through new capabilities in Messages and Mail, and harnessed enhanced intelligence with updates to Live Text and Visual Look Up.”

Images also reveal that iPhone lock screens will now display album artwork in a much larger frame when listening to music, with the song info and control buttons moved to the bottom of the screen. Notifications have also been moved to the bottom of the screen to allow the lock screen image to take center stage.

The new lock screen changes will be available when iOS 16 rolls to devices. This update also adds the ability to edit and unsend imessages. For more WWDC 2022 news, xtick with us here on Shacknews.