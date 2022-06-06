Messages to get edit, unsend, & mark unread features in iOS 16 Text message mistakes and unintended sends may be a thing of the past as edit, unsend, and mark unread features come to Apple's iOS 16.

Apple finally announced its latest upcoming major iOS update for its iPhone and other mobile devices with iOS 16. There are plenty of features arriving in the new generation of iOS, but one of the biggest is a major change to Messages and text messaging. You’ll finally be able to fix mistakes in text messages or even take them down altogether, even after they’ve been sent. You’ll even be able to mark read messages as unread.

Apple announced the major updates coming to Messages for iOS 16 during the WWDC 2022 keynote presentation on June 6, 2022. As Apple went into deeper details on the announcement and reveal of iOS 16 and the various features it will include, Messages came up prominently during the presentation. New to iOS 16, users will be able to correct text messages in a multitude of ways. An edit feature will be added that will allow you to make small changes to text messages even after they’ve been sent. Similarly, you can remove an unintended text message altogether with the unsend feature. Finally, you’ll be able to mark read messages as unread if you want.

This is likely to be a boon to anyone who ever has issues with mistakes or errors in text messages. With the option to edit or remove text messages in iOS 16, you should be able to avoid making mistakes in any text messages you send, or fix them after the fact. Being able to keep a message on unread even after having a glance should help to keep important messages you don’t want to lose track of in your periphery.

Apple’s iOS 16 makes strides to update the lock screen, but the Messaging update should be helpful to pretty much everyone who has ever sent a text message they didn’t mean to, or one with mistakes in it. Stay tuned for more coverage on Apple’s WWDC 22 here at Shacknews.