K/DA is making a comeback with new single 'The Baddest'
You know who it is, comin' 'round again. K/DA is returning with a new pop song and we can't wait to hear it.
You know who it is, comin' 'round again. K/DA is returning with a new pop song and we can't wait to hear it.
League of Legends hit track Pop/Stars from fictionary group K/DA is now playable in VR sensation Beat Saber.
People all over the world are boppin' to this K/DA banger.
Sing along with your favorite new virtual K-pop group, straight out of League of Legends!