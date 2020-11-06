K/DA - ALL OUT EP available now for all streaming platforms The League of Legends virtual pop group has released its new EP.

You’ll be hard pressed to find folks in the gaming space, specifically those that enjoy League of Legends, that have not heard of K/DA. Created by Riot Games as a virtual pop group within League of Legends, K/DA consists of characters Akali, Ahri, Kai'Sa, and EvelynnK. The group quickly gained a massive following after their 2018 debut, releasing hit song after hit song, and collaborating with some of the music industry's most popular names. Now, K/DA has released ALL OUT, an EP featuring a number of songs by the K-pop group.

K/DA’s ALL OUT EP is comprised of the following five following songs:

“THE BADDEST” featuring MIYEON and SOYEON of K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE, Bea Miller and Wolftyla

“MORE” featuring Madison Beer, MIYEON and SOYEON of (G)I-DLE, Jaira Burns, Lexie Liu, and Seraphine.

“VILLAIN” featuring Madison Beer and Kim Petras

“DRUM GO DUM” featuring Aluna, Wolftyla, and Bekuh BOOM

“I’LL SHOW YOU” featuring TWICE members JIHYO, NAYEON, SANA, and CHAEYOUNG, Bekuh BOOM, and Annika Wells

K/DA made their debut appearance back in 2018 at the League of Legends World Championships. The group exploded with popularity, garnering the attention of not only fans of LoL, but pop fans as a whole. K-pop is alright known for its passionate fan base, and that’s quite clear in the support K/DA has seen over the past two years. Singles released in the past have done exceptionally well, and it will come as no surprise if ALL OUT does the same.

ALL OUT is available now and can be found on all major music streaming platforms. For more on the virtual pop group, visit the K/DA topic page on Shacknews.