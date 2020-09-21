K/DA will perform a new song live during League of Legends Worlds 2020 Pop/Stars and The Baddest virtual musical group K/DA will be premiering an all-new song during League of Legends Worlds 2020.

If you hadn’t gotten enough of League of Legends virtual pop group K/DA, the yearly championship competition series Worlds is about bring you more. Not only will the best teams in the world come together to test their mettle and battle for the Summoner’s Cup, but a new song from K/DA will drop with a live performance ahead of an EP release later in 2020.

The announcement of K/DA’s new song premiere and performance at League of Legends Worlds 2020 was announced during a press preview event of the championship series on September 21, 2020. During the event, we learned that K/DA will be making a special appearance during the Worlds 2020 event to showcase a new song with a live performance. The new song is promoting and will be part of an EP album coming later in 2020, as announced with the release of single The Baddest. Head of Riot Music Group Toa Dunn further announced that the new single will feature a special guest appearance by supposed up-and-coming musical sensation Seraphine who has been teased several times as part of a K/DA collab in 2020. Twitter hints suggest the new single may be Where We've Been.

K/DA first appeared at League of Legends Worlds 2018, showcasing the debut track Pop/Stars with a live performance during that year of world championship competition. The song has since been streamed over 300,000,000 times, boasts Riot, and at one point reached the top of Billboard sales charts. It was followed up by the likes of separate LoL virtual group True Damage, as well as the launch of The Baddest single earlier this year. With the new EP set to bring a number of League of Legends musical projects together in one new release, there’s a lot to look forward to when it comes to musical projects based around the game.

League of Legends Worlds 2020 takes place from September 25 to October 31 with a live finals match-up in Shanghai, China at the end of the road. Stay tuned for K/DA’s newest live musical performance during, or check out the group and news related to it on the K/DA Twitter for the latest updates.