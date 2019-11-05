League of Legends update 9.22 patch notes add True Damage skins It's time for K/DA to step aside. League of Legends Patch 9.22 is bringing the True Damage skins to some of your favorite champs, along with the usual slew of buffs and nerfs.

We’re just one patch away from the end of Season 9. It’s been a wild year of changes and new champions, but we’re finally closing the curtain on this one. League of Legends patch 9.22 is upon us bringing in the final changes of the 2019 season before Worlds comes to an end. Hypercarries are being curbed, harrassers are being harnessed, Lucian’s beloved Senna is launching as a new champion, and the much-awaited True Damage skins are coming to some of our favorite champions in Patch 9.22.

League of Legends update 9.22 patch notes dropped on November 5, 2019 via the League of Legends website. Just ahead of the final competition between G2 Esports and FunPlus Phoenix at Worlds 2019, Patch 9.22 is the final chapter of this active season in League of Legends.

The Highlights of League of Legends Patch 9.22

The biggest news in this new patch is, of course, the addition of the True Damage skins and the new champion Senna. Senna has long been hinted at in Lucian’s backstory. Her soul stolen by Thresh, she has finally been freed and can now join the bottom lane as a unique support marksman.

Meanwhile, the True Damage skins are, like the K/DA skins, themed around a hip-hop super group. The True Damage champions include Ekko, Akali, Yasuo, Qiyana, and even one for the new Senna. In addition, Qiyana is receiving a prestige version of her True Damage skin, designed luxuriously by Louis Vuitton Artistic Director of Women’s Collections Nicolas Ghesquière. Each of the skins brings quite a flare to the Summoner’s Rift, but the Prestige Qiyana skin is particularly awesome. Both Senna and the True Damage skins are set to launch on November 10, 2019.

The True Damage skins take the hip hop aesthetic of the K/DA set to the next level with an all-new cast of champions.

Outside of the major releases, the 9.22 Patch also contains some pretty high-profile buffs and nerfs for various champions. Ashe’s long range harass has been curtailed and Xayah and Pantheon have caught themselves a few substantial nerfs to lower their ability to super carry across all levels of the game. Meanwhile, Kayle, Nautilus, and Malphite were nerfed in particular ways as well. All revolve around their tendencies to be able to bully enemy teams at all stages with little consequence. That said, Sejuani and Sylas players will be happy to know these champions are getting some buffs to keep them sustained and in the fight longer.

The Detailed League of Legends Update 9.22 Patch Notes

Here is the specific list of changes coming to League of Legends Update 9.22 as posted on League of Legends’ website.

“Senna

Senna escapes from the lantern on November 10!

Ashe

W - Volley

COST 50 mana ⇒ 70 mana

Blitzcrank

Q - Rocket Grab

BASE DAMAGE 80/135/190/245/300 ⇒ 70/120/170/220/270

Ivern

Q - Rootcaller

Ivern will now always dash into melee range of the target

Fixed a bug where Ivern would land inside some jungle camps when dashing with his Q

Fixed a bug where allies would teleport to unexpected locations when Ivern would dash to a rooted target

Kai'Sa

Q - Icathian Rain

NON-MINION MULTI-HIT MISSILE DAMAGE 30% ⇒ 25%

Kalista

W - Sentinel

BONUS DAMAGE ON MARKED TARGETS 5/7.5/10/12.5/15% of target's maximum health ⇒ 10/12/14/16/18% of target's maximum health

MARK DURATION 3 seconds ⇒ 4 seconds

Kayle

Q - Radiant Blast

BASE DAMAGE 70/115/160/205/250 ⇒ 60/100/140/180/220

W - Celestial Blessing

COST 60/70/80/90/100 mana ⇒ 70/80/90/100/110 mana

Malphite

R - Unstoppable Force

RATIO 1.0 ability power ⇒ 0.8 ability power

Nautilus

R - Depth Charge

PRIMARY TARGET BASE DAMAGE 200/325/450 ⇒ 150/275/400

Pantheon

Q - Comet Spear

MINION DAMAGE REDUCTION 20% ⇒ 30%

EXECUTE THRESHOLD 25% of target's maximum health ⇒ 20% of target's maximum health

W - Shield Vault

Pantheon's dash speed is no longer increased from boots

Sejuani

Base Stats

ATTACK DAMAGE 64 ⇒ 66

HEALTH REGEN GROWTH 0.85 ⇒ 1

ATTACK SPEED GROWTH 3% ⇒ 3.5%

Q - Arctic Assault

DAMAGE 80/120/160/200/240 (+0.4 ability power) ⇒ 80/130/180/230/280 (+0.6 ability power)

E - Permafrost

BUGFIX Passive now properly resets its debuff duration when reapplying at max stacks

Sylas

Base Stats

HEALTH REGEN 7 ⇒ 9

HEALTH REGEN GROWTH 1 ⇒ 0.9

MAGIC RESIST 36.1 ⇒ 39

W - Kingslayer

COST 50/55/60/65/70 mana ⇒ 40/45/50/55/60 mana

Xayah

W - Deadly Plumage

BONUS ATTACK SPEED 40/47.5/55/62.5/70% ⇒ 35/40/45/50/55%

Bugfixes

If her target dies before Caitlyn's Energized (via items like Rapid Firecannon and Statikk Shiv) Passive - Headshot hits them, Caitlyn will no longer be damaged in their stead.

Ornn's second R - Call of the Forge God activation now properly knocks up enemies close to it.

Gangplank's E - Powder Keg's barrels no longer trigger Teemo's R - Noxious Trap's shrooms.

Game invites will no longer disappear if the game owner changes modes.

Fizz's Q - Urchin Strike now properly breaks spell shields.

Twisted Fate's R - Destiny will no longer block projectiles (like turret or dragon attacks) if it is interrupted.

If Taric casts R - Cosmic Radiance and dies during the cast window, the cooldown will now reflect the proper time and not reflect his W - Bastion cooldown.

Rek'Sai's R - Void Rush refund now properly and consistently works when enemy champions die during the cast and dash of the ability.

Syndra's R - Unleashed Power HUD icon now properly shows how many Dark Spheres are available to use on cast.

Nidalee's Q - Takedown's empowered basic attacks now properly deals damage to traps.

When Sion casts R - Unstoppable Onslaught out of its range, the ability will now properly cast immediately instead of after he walks into cast range.

When Q - Twin Bite is on cooldown, Shyvana's basic attacks on structures now properly reduce the ability's cooldown.

Rift Herald's summon trinket now properly has the 1 second lockout period that all trinkets have to prevent accidental usage.”

And that covers the 9.22 Patch Notes. It’s worth noting that this marks the last patch before the end of the season, and so players have until November 19, 2019 to settle their final ranks for end-season rewards. Did your favorite character take a hit? Is your gameplan ruined? Let us know in the ShackNews Chatty comments section! Meanwhile, get ready for the final chapter of League of Legends esports when G2 Esports and FunPlus Phoenix head to Worlds 2019 Finals to battle it out for the Summoner’s Cup on November 10.