League of Legends Worlds Finals 2019 time, livestream, & how to watch It's FunPlus Phoenix vs G2 Esports in the League of Legends Worlds 2019 Finals and you can catch the action right here!

When is League of Legends’ Worlds 2019 Finals? It’s right around the corner. The road has been long and wild for teams all around the world as they fought tooth and nail for their part of a prize pool totaling over $2.25 million. Only one team can take the hallowed Summoner’s Cup and it comes down to LPL’s FunPlus Phoenix from China and LEC’s G2 Esports from Spain. This is the last match of the 2019 League of Legends esports season and you can catch it right here at ShackNews.

When are the League of Legends Worlds 2019 Finals?

According to the League of Legends esports schedule, FunPlus Phoenix and G2 Esports are slated to throw down live at 4AM PT / 7AM ET on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Bright and early to be sure here in North America, but the championship waits for no one. The action will be hosted on LoLEsports channels on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Twitch, but you can catch the Twitch stream right here, just below.

Watch live video from Riot Games on www.twitch.tv

The Finals are going to be wild for sure. G2 and FunPlus both came into the Finals with 5 win, 2 loss records, but both rolled through some incredibly strong opponents to arrive at the headline stage. FunPlus has to overcome the 2018 Worlds champions Invictus Gaming and did so with a convincing 3:1 victory. Meanwhile, G2 Esports pulled out an upset against worldwide fan-favorite SK Telecom T1, knocking the legendary mid-laner Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok out of Worlds 2019 and handing them a 3-4th place finish. For that reason alone, many viewers, including infamous League of Legends personality Tyler ‘Tyler1’ Steinkamp are hoping for a FunPlus victory in Worlds 2019 (via Dexerto).

The two teams have earned their place on this historic esports stage. Only one can take it all. Will it be G2 Esports or FunPlus Phoenix? Who are you rooting for this weekend? Be sure to tune in and catch the best-of-5 when it goes live right here! You can also check out our thoughts on Worlds 2019 on the latest episode of The Wide World of Esports.

[Featured Image via Michal Konkol/Riot Games]