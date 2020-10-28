Watch the full K/DA 'MORE' music video from next week's EP As promised, K/DA has made their presence felt during League of Legends' Worlds, dropping a music video just days before the grand finals.

It's been a banner year for League of Legends' K-pop group K/DA. The virtual supergroup's big comeback is set to continue next week with the release of their new EP, All Out. But those who want a taste of what's to come can check out an all-new music video for the EP's title track, MORE, right now.

K/DA premiered their new single during League of Legends Worlds 2020, which is just days away from its conclusion. For those who haven't been tuning in, only two teams remain. SN Gaming will face off against Damwon for the right to call themselves League of Legends world champions. The epic grand finals match is set to take place this Saturday, October 31 at 3AM PT.

But this post isn't about Worlds, it's about K/DA. And yes, Ahri, Kai'Sa, Akali, and Evelynn are all here, along with special appearances from Madison Beer, SOYEON and MIYEON of (G)I-DLE, Lexie Liu, Jaira Burns, and digital artist and producer Seraphine. The release of the MORE music video comes two months after the release of their other single, The Baddest. It also continues the group's big comeback after a two-year hiatus following their debut back during Worlds in 2018. K/DA has become a phenomenon, even managing to top the Billboard song sales charts. Shortly after their debut, they also found their way into Beat Saber, which isn't something you see every day from a fictional video game pop group.

Both MORE and The Baddest will be featured in K/DA's upcoming EP, All Out, which will feature five tracks total. That's set to release next Friday, November 6. We'll have more from K/DA's comeback, as well as more from League of Legends and this year's Worlds, in the days ahead, so stay tuned to Shacknews for the latest.