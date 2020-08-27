K/DA 'The Baddest' complete English and Korean lyrics

Baddest do what the baddest do

The baddest do we the baddest ooh

Baddest do what the baddest do

The baddest do we the baddest

Coming at you live

Real real wild

Here to light it up

Set the world on fire

Gonna break rules

And hearts in twos

Cause that's what the baddest do

Never going back

Nah not that

Diamonds on drip

Cause I came to make a splash

Gonna break rules

And hearts in twos

Cause that's what the baddest do

I spit heat, I melt your face off

Disappear, I'm your eraser

In the cut just like a razor

Murder business, where my blazer?

I got all the boys on me

I got all the lines on ring

Knock 'em dead, turnin heads

I got all the eyes on me

Pretty face 걸어들어와 (I walk in with a pretty face)

유행 선두자 (Make 'em want a taste)

원하지만 못하잖아 (Boy slow down, you gone have to wait)

애가 타잖아 (Dangling the bait)

You like “whoa” KALI you the goat

난 알지 I know (I'm like "Yeah, I know")

준비해 cause I like to ball (Gotta bounce cause I like to ball)

멈추지 않아 (Man I'm on a roll)

나는 lit 크게 like a bit (Kip it lit, mega like a bit)

그거 말고 byte (I mean like a byte)

믿어봐 큰 만큼 크게 (Get it right, know I do it big)

어깨 펴고 high (I ain't talking height)

백 퍼센트 덤비지 못해 죽여주잖아 (I'm legit, know I leave 'em dead)

나는 boss 간지 with the sauce (I'm a boss, extra with the sauce)

원하면 줄게 (Give 'em what they like)

I’m doing damage

Went just how I planned it

I do what I want when I say

모두 날 따라 해 (I'm making the news)

난 끝내주잖아 (But this ain't nothing new)

(Like) to live on the edge of insane

(It's crazy)

Sorry for the bad news sorry I’m so bad

Only took a minute for me to get what you had

Sorry for the bad news know it makes you sad

I’ll be here for a minute baby you should pack your bags

Way that I look should be breaking the law

If I don’t got it I take what I want

My circle small like a round of applause

You know that I love the sound of applause

You know I mean everything that I say

When you see me coming get out of the way

I came to slay I came to slay

Back and I’m better and ready to stay

(It's crazy)

Sorry not sorry for being the best

언제든지 내가 좀 해 (I came to stunt came to impress)

Look at the gold all on my chest

Look at the gold call it a flex