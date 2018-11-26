Black Friday 2019 Google Pixel Deals - Phones, Smart Homes, & Security
With Black Friday 2019 right around the corner, here's what Google has on sale, not to mention various Google Pixel deals you can find at other major outlets.
With Black Friday 2019 right around the corner, here's what Google has on sale, not to mention various Google Pixel deals you can find at other major outlets.
Google will be debuting its latest Pixel phone at its event next month.
A new Google Pixel 4 leak suggests all buttons could be removed from the upcoming device.
Support was supposed to end sooner, but Google is including the original Pixel and Pixel XL in the Android Q update beta.
Looking for a good deal on a Samsung Galaxy S9 or a Google Pixel? Check out the latest deals for Cyber Monday.
If you can't get enough of modern cell phone notches, a new bug on Pixel 3 XL handsets might make your day.
The team opened the show addressing recent leaks and officially revealing the device.
Get the scoop on everything coming out of this year's annual Made by Google event.
A Hong Kong retail shop is selling the new phone ahead of its official launch.
Google newest handset is expected to appear in public this October.