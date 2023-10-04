New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Made by Google Pixel 8 event: All announcements & reveals

From new smartphones to watches, we've gathered all of the major announcement from this October's Made by Google presentation.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Google
4

On October 4, 2023, Google went live with its latest presentation to show off its new line of Pixel smart devices. That includes smartphones, smart watches, and even a few other things in Google’s new consumer technology offerings. Did you miss the event? No worries. We’ve got all of the announcements and reveals of the Made by Google Pixel 8 event gathered here for your perusal.

Pixel Watch 2

Google Pixel Watch 2
Source: Google

Created with the latest technology from Fitbit, the Pixel Watch 2 offers a new tier of health and wellness companion tech from Google. It offers extensive health monitoring along with AI technology to help understand and respond to data collected from your health activities in your everyday life. It also features increased processing power and a battery that can hold life for around 24 hours. It will retail starting at $349, can be pre-ordered today, and will ship on. Ordering the Pixel Watch 2 also offers 6 free months of access Fitbit Premium on the app.

Learn more about the Googel Pixel Watch 2 here.

Pixel 8 & Pixel 8 Pro

Google Pixel 8
Source: Google

The Pixel 8 will start at $699 and the Pixel 8 Pro will start at $999. Both are set to ship on October 12, 2023. The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones aimed to take the Google’s smartphone designs to the next level. They are powered by the new Google Tensor G3 chip, capable of handling AI integration and machine-learning models. The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro’s displays have also been upgraded to feature HDR features and make images taken with the camera look as true to life as possible. The new Call Screen feature also allows AI to take calls for you and learn the details of the person calling you before presenting that information and allowing you to decide whether to accept or ignore the call.

The camera has been upgraded as well, featuring a new Audio Magic Eraser feature. This allows the Google Pixel phones to clear out background noise clutter from a video, allowing you to focus on the thing you want your videos to focus on. Best Take also allows you to edit images in new and interesting ways to make your photos exactly the way you want them to be.

Learn more about the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro here.

Assistant With Bard

Google Assistant With Bard

Source: Google

In its continuing focus on AI technology and integration in consumer electronics, Google announced Assistant With Bard, which will be coming to Google Pixel phones and devices. Assistant With Bard is meant to be, in every way, your digital secretary. It can keep track of calendar appointments and dates you need to keep track of, help you decide what to do when you have a choice ahead, and plan out parts of your day as you go, just to name a few capabilities.

Assistant With Bard is coming soon and will begin rollout with select testers getting to try it first. A full rollout of the feature will happen further down the line. Stay tuned for more details.

Pixel 8 & Pixel 8 Pro Support extended to 7 years

Google Pixel support
Source: Google

One of the most valuable features of Google’s Pixel products has been the longevity of support Google supplies to them. The company has extended that support with the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro launch. Customers will now be guaranteed 7 years of OS Upgrades, feature drops, AI integrations, and more for their phone, ensuring it will see software and update support all the way through late 2030 as of today.

That’s everything from the October 2023 Made by Google event. There will likely be more details coming out about the products revealed today, so stay tuned for more details and updates on the Pixel 8 and more, right here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    October 4, 2023 8:26 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Made by Google Pixel 8 event: All announcements & reveals

    • sikander moderator mercury ultra mega
      reply
      October 4, 2023 8:52 AM

      7 years of OS upgrades! Wow

      • Dolemite legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        October 4, 2023 10:01 AM

        They don't say there will be a lot of upgrades over that seven year period though so it'll still be the same as it always has.

    • atom519 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      October 4, 2023 11:03 AM

      Anyone pre-ordering? Think I will based on $400 trade-in for my 6 Pro and getting the watch "free".

      • cactus44203 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        October 4, 2023 11:07 AM

        I have the 6 pro as well and I am rather tempted

      • g0nk legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        October 4, 2023 11:33 AM

        Yeeeeeeah, it's temping, but I think I want the Fold more. Maybe wait for the Fold 2.

      • lolpatrol legacy 10 years
        reply
        October 4, 2023 11:34 AM

        It's odd.
        In Google Store
        - Full Price
        - $400 trade in for 6 Pro
        - Free watch
        In Fi Store
        - $400 off
        - $125 trade in for 6 Pro
        - No watch

        I like my Sense 2, and not having to charge it every day. Thinking the latter (and not trading in the phone - we have an accident-prone family member who could use a new phone).

      • AllYourBase legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        October 4, 2023 11:36 AM

        Yep, also going from 6 pro. Excited to see it!

      • SilverSnake legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        October 4, 2023 11:51 AM

        I'm getting a free phone from my new employer so I'll have them pre-order the non-pro for me. In Sweden it's free pixel buds or discount on the watch, but I'm so happy with my garmin that I'll just go for the free buds.

      • sikander moderator mercury ultra mega
        reply
        October 4, 2023 11:54 AM

        https://fi.google.com/about has good options but not available in 🍁

      • shackwack legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        October 4, 2023 12:02 PM

        Double check BestBuy's trade-in offer! Google store gave me $325 for my Pixel 7 and Bestbuy did $450 so I went with them. Getting the black 256gb pro and a free watch woohoo

      • Flynn legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        October 4, 2023 12:03 PM

        are you doing trade-ins on their site?

