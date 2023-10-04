Made by Google Pixel 8 event: All announcements & reveals From new smartphones to watches, we've gathered all of the major announcement from this October's Made by Google presentation.

On October 4, 2023, Google went live with its latest presentation to show off its new line of Pixel smart devices. That includes smartphones, smart watches, and even a few other things in Google’s new consumer technology offerings. Did you miss the event? No worries. We’ve got all of the announcements and reveals of the Made by Google Pixel 8 event gathered here for your perusal.

Pixel Watch 2

Created with the latest technology from Fitbit, the Pixel Watch 2 offers a new tier of health and wellness companion tech from Google. It offers extensive health monitoring along with AI technology to help understand and respond to data collected from your health activities in your everyday life. It also features increased processing power and a battery that can hold life for around 24 hours. It will retail starting at $349, can be pre-ordered today, and will ship on. Ordering the Pixel Watch 2 also offers 6 free months of access Fitbit Premium on the app.

Learn more about the Googel Pixel Watch 2 here.

Pixel 8 & Pixel 8 Pro

The Pixel 8 will start at $699 and the Pixel 8 Pro will start at $999. Both are set to ship on October 12, 2023. The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones aimed to take the Google’s smartphone designs to the next level. They are powered by the new Google Tensor G3 chip, capable of handling AI integration and machine-learning models. The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro’s displays have also been upgraded to feature HDR features and make images taken with the camera look as true to life as possible. The new Call Screen feature also allows AI to take calls for you and learn the details of the person calling you before presenting that information and allowing you to decide whether to accept or ignore the call.

The camera has been upgraded as well, featuring a new Audio Magic Eraser feature. This allows the Google Pixel phones to clear out background noise clutter from a video, allowing you to focus on the thing you want your videos to focus on. Best Take also allows you to edit images in new and interesting ways to make your photos exactly the way you want them to be.

Learn more about the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro here.

Assistant With Bard

In its continuing focus on AI technology and integration in consumer electronics, Google announced Assistant With Bard, which will be coming to Google Pixel phones and devices. Assistant With Bard is meant to be, in every way, your digital secretary. It can keep track of calendar appointments and dates you need to keep track of, help you decide what to do when you have a choice ahead, and plan out parts of your day as you go, just to name a few capabilities.

Assistant With Bard is coming soon and will begin rollout with select testers getting to try it first. A full rollout of the feature will happen further down the line. Stay tuned for more details.

Pixel 8 & Pixel 8 Pro Support extended to 7 years

One of the most valuable features of Google’s Pixel products has been the longevity of support Google supplies to them. The company has extended that support with the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro launch. Customers will now be guaranteed 7 years of OS Upgrades, feature drops, AI integrations, and more for their phone, ensuring it will see software and update support all the way through late 2030 as of today.

That’s everything from the October 2023 Made by Google event. There will likely be more details coming out about the products revealed today, so stay tuned for more details and updates on the Pixel 8 and more, right here at Shacknews.