Google Pixel Watch 2 wearable revealed

The Pixel Watch 2 features improved charging and Fitbit integration.
Donovan Erskine
Google
Last year, Google entered the smartwatch race with the release of the Pixel Watch. Designed to work in tandem with the Pixel phones, the smartwatch boasted a minimalist design and featured an emphasis on fitness. This fall, Google is iterating upon the wearable with the Pixel Watch 2.

Specs for the Pixel Watch 2.

The Pixel Watch 2 was revealed during the Made By Google 2023 event. Once again, there is a strong emphasis on fitness with the Pixel Watch 2. It sports a redesign Fitbit app, with improved heart rate monitoring and analytical feedback on your exercise. In one example, the Fitbit app explains to a user why their latest run felt more difficult compared to ones on previous days.

The Pixel 2 Smartwatch starts at $349 and is available for pre-order today, with the first watches shipping next week. Buyers can opt for watches with Wi-Fi and LTE.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

