Google Pixel Watch 2 wearable revealed The Pixel Watch 2 features improved charging and Fitbit integration.

Last year, Google entered the smartwatch race with the release of the Pixel Watch. Designed to work in tandem with the Pixel phones, the smartwatch boasted a minimalist design and featured an emphasis on fitness. This fall, Google is iterating upon the wearable with the Pixel Watch 2.



Source: Google

The Pixel Watch 2 was revealed during the Made By Google 2023 event. Once again, there is a strong emphasis on fitness with the Pixel Watch 2. It sports a redesign Fitbit app, with improved heart rate monitoring and analytical feedback on your exercise. In one example, the Fitbit app explains to a user why their latest run felt more difficult compared to ones on previous days.

The Pixel 2 Smartwatch starts at $349 and is available for pre-order today, with the first watches shipping next week. Buyers can opt for watches with Wi-Fi and LTE.