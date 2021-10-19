New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake2022 video game release dates calendar
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar

Watch the Google Pixel 6 Fall Launch livestream here

Here's how you can watch the Google Pixel 6 Fall Launch event.
Donovan Erskine
79

The Pixel 6 was revealed by Google a few months ago, and will be the next smartphone in the company’s line-up. We don’t know too much about the phones, outside of some light specs, but that is going to change today. Google is hosting a Pixel 6 Fall Launch event, where it will share more information about the upcoming devices. Let’s take a look at how you can watch the Google Pixel 6 Fall Launch.

Watch the Google Pixel 6 Fall Launch livestream here

The Google Pixel 6 Fall Launch event is taking place today, October 19, 2021, at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET. The event is being hosted on the company’s website, but you can also view the broadcast on the Google YouTube account using the video embed above. Google hasn’t shared many details about the event, but we’ll surely be learning more about the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, including a date for launch and pre-order.

Google did not reveal the official spec list for the Google Pixel 6 when they announced the phones this summer, but leaks gave us a good indication to expect from the new phones. This includes a 6.4 and 6.71-inch display, with 8 and 12MP cameras. If what we’ve heard about the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro is true, it won’t be much longer until we have confirmation.

Watch google pixel 6 fall launch event
Watch google pixel 6 fall launch event

That’s how you can watch the Google Pixel Fall Launch livestream. There isn’t much time to go, so be sure to set yourself a reminder if you don’t want to miss it. If you’re not able to watch live, then go ahead and bookmark the Shacknews topic page dedicated to the Google Pixel 6, as we’ll be updating with all of the news coming out of the event.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    October 19, 2021 9:45 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Watch the Google Pixel 6 Fall Launch livestream here

    • g0nk legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      October 19, 2021 7:19 AM

      Google Pixel Fall Launch! 10am PT - 1PM ET

      Watch it here: https://pixelevent.withgoogle.com or here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WNarpiGz3Kk

      New Pixel 6 and 6 Pro! Possibly more stuff!

      • g0nk legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        October 19, 2021 7:20 AM

        I am definitely ordering a Stormy Black P6Pro, probably only 128Gb, I don't use much. Already have a case waiting at home! :)

      • m0nkz legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        October 19, 2021 7:21 AM

        I just want them to announce a damn pixel watch already :( If they don't, I'm just going to get a galaxy watch 4 and stop wishing.

        • g0nk legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          October 19, 2021 7:23 AM

          It's already been tweeted that it's been delayed until Q1 2022. It's coming, just not now. Might get teased though during the event. I really want a Pixel watch too!

          • g0nk legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            reply
            October 19, 2021 7:25 AM

            https://twitter.com/Androidheadline/status/1450409475962253314

            • m0nkz legacy 10 years mercury super mega
              reply
              October 19, 2021 7:26 AM

              Ooh nice! It's about damn time lol

            • daggot legacy 10 years
              reply
              October 19, 2021 9:24 AM

              Oddly, that design doesn't appeal to be, which is odd because it's the kind of approach I thought I would have liked. Maybe it's just the bands turning me off. Hopefully we'll get some kind of tease today at least.

              • g0nk legacy 10 years mercury super mega
                reply
                October 19, 2021 9:32 AM

                Well, that's just someone's guess render too.. not official at all. So who knows.

                • daggot legacy 10 years
                  reply
                  October 19, 2021 9:37 AM

                  Oh, I thought that was a leak. noted

        • thecwp legacy 10 years
          reply
          October 19, 2021 7:39 AM

          Rumored for like 6 years now lol

      • jason bergman legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        October 19, 2021 7:44 AM

        I am ready to order the second it becomes available on Fi.

      • kelerian legacy 10 years
        reply
        October 19, 2021 7:48 AM

        I'll probably give in and get the 6 to replace my 4a. 4a's been a great phone, I just have some new day to day things that use more battery now which would help me out.

      • hanged_man legacy 10 years
        reply
        October 19, 2021 7:49 AM

        I'm very excited to get Pixel 6 Pro, I can't wait to get back to big devices. Currently I own Pixel 5.

        Also when they're going to release the damned Android 12 !!

        • g0nk legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          October 19, 2021 7:53 AM

          I'm on 12 beta 5 on my 4XL and I am ready for real 12 instead of beta. There have been fixes which is nice though. Apparently they're waiting for public 12 release on the 28th. When shipments of the 6 are supposed to be in hand.

      • sixfoot6 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        October 19, 2021 8:05 AM

        Update on my Pixel 3 bricking last week:

        I reported my phone's issue on the Googe Issue Tracker:

        https://issuetracker.google.com/issues/192008282

        By doing so it subbed me to the comments section. Well now I get an email about every four hours with another Pixel 3 bricking and some disappointed customer. And that's just people who stumble upon this page. So it seems pretty widespread now. They're all the same generally: healthy phone just goes dark, draws power and shows up in device manager as something, but will not recover.

        In the past day there have been a couple reports of folks getting replacements, which is new. If I can find time today I'm going to try again to convince them to replace. Until I see how they respond to this overall issue, I'm not feeling too hot on the Pixel 6. Again, my 3XL was flawless for 3 years, so I was pretty hyped on the phones otherwise.

        • g0nk legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          October 19, 2021 8:09 AM

          Wow, that sucks ass. :(

        • shirif legacy 10 years
          reply
          October 19, 2021 8:17 AM

          Pixel reliability is awful

        • daggot legacy 10 years
          reply
          October 19, 2021 9:25 AM

          Did you have to take your phone to a repair shop? I assume they did nothing and handed it back to you?

      • g0nk legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        October 19, 2021 8:07 AM

        White or Black? I can't decide.. I have a white 4XL now, maybe go with Black this time? Or stay with White?

        https://chattyfiles.objects-us-east-1.dream.io/files/CapturePNG_gncb9d8ejw.png

      • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        October 19, 2021 8:20 AM

        Maybe v12 releases?

      • Evil Queen Bee
        reply
        October 19, 2021 8:24 AM

        Excited for this just so I can get my partner one so I can replace my 1 with her 3. No lie I get about 20 minutes of battery so I am attached to a pack in my purse at all times.

      • Creepin_Jeezus legacy 10 years
        reply
        October 19, 2021 9:20 AM

        Are we expecting non phone announcements? I would think about buying a Google made tablet.

        • g0nk legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          October 19, 2021 9:22 AM

          They may introduce the watch, maybe, but not for sale until next year. I've seen rumors of a new tablet as well. Unknown about unveiling though. Maybe a new PixelBook too! All speculative.

          • atom519 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
            reply
            October 19, 2021 9:56 AM

            Feel like the watch would have got leaked by now, they can't seem to keep anything under wraps.

            • daggot legacy 10 years
              reply
              October 19, 2021 9:59 AM

              It's actually their newer marketing strategy; taking the anti-Apple approach.

        • daggot legacy 10 years
          reply
          October 19, 2021 9:26 AM

          I thought they gave up on tablets in favor of Chromebooks.

      • daggot legacy 10 years
        reply
        October 19, 2021 9:30 AM

        Eager to see what the pricing is. If that Target leak is accurate, that should put the Pass pricing into impulse range for me. My 4a still has some life in it, but there are things about it that annoy me. I assume it's a combination of lower end chip and their aggressive battery saver philosophy. I wish they would at least put more control of that into the user settings. If I'm working from home, I don't need it to be as aggressive.

        But, really, this is all about what that Tensor chip is going to do for photos. The photo capabilities are the main reason why I went with the 4a since I found my primary use for my phone was playing music in the car and taking pics of my kids. Streaming music is such a low commodity feature now. That puts the camera as the primary decider for me. I've been very pleased with the camera features on the Pixel. I wouldn't mind that bundle approach to also get One with more storage if there's an option to bump up to the family plan so the whole family has massive storage available. I assume that's pretty much going to be the way of the future.

        • intothefray legacy 10 years
          reply
          October 19, 2021 9:43 AM

          I need something more on the Pro to push me over edge. I want it for the camera but doesn't seem worth the price difference just for that.

          • g0nk legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            reply
            October 19, 2021 9:46 AM

            More RAM, better screen, higher refresh rate, 5000mha battery..

            • intothefray legacy 10 years
              reply
              October 19, 2021 9:50 AM

              Something a light phone user would get something out of. Camera that can zoom without turning stuff into an oil painting isn't quite worth the price premium.

          • daggot legacy 10 years
            reply
            October 19, 2021 9:52 AM

            I'm in the same boat. I don't have a good enough reason to go for the Pro. The extra lens would be nice, but it's situational. More ram would make things snappier. Although, if the leak prices are right, it's not a terrible deal for the extra features.

      • g0nk legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        October 19, 2021 9:45 AM

        Store page just updated. No buy now button yet though. Just a "Watch Livestream" link

        https://store.google.com/magazine/google_pixel_6

      • Sniper21 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        October 19, 2021 10:13 AM

        They're colors. Stop telling me what they mean. Gahh so annoying.

        • gokart. legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          October 19, 2021 10:28 AM

          but they synergize with our corporate values!

    • g0nk legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      October 19, 2021 9:50 AM

      Live stream just started!

      • daggot legacy 10 years
        reply
        October 19, 2021 9:54 AM

        LOL.. Grab a snack. It's almost showtime.

        I'm holding my lunch plate in my hands.

    • atom519 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      October 19, 2021 9:57 AM

      Will probably pick one up, although I'm keeping my expectations low.

    • atom519 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      October 19, 2021 10:01 AM

      Preorder pages are up. https://store.google.com/product/pixel_6_pro?hl=en-US

    • daggot legacy 10 years
      reply
      October 19, 2021 10:03 AM

      Google showing preferred pronouns on title cards.

      • daggot legacy 10 years
        reply
        October 19, 2021 10:06 AM

        His putting his hands back down by his thighs is oddly distracting. Like it's artificial. They trained him to do it, and he's doing it too much.

    • MacemanInTW legacy 10 years
      reply
      October 19, 2021 10:03 AM

      I'm already over this... Show me the goods!

      • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        October 19, 2021 10:06 AM

        Yeah, spending this much time trying to tell you what you need just leaves people with time to think "No, I don't actually need that".

        I like my pixel and will probably buy another, but they need to just get to it.

        • daggot legacy 10 years
          reply
          October 19, 2021 10:07 AM

          They're overflowing with marketing babble.

    • g0nk legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      October 19, 2021 10:04 AM

      Pre-order is live, but server is slammed. P6Pro $899 with free Pixel Buds.

      • atom519 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        October 19, 2021 10:07 AM

        It won't let me check out g0nk :(

        • g0nk legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          October 19, 2021 10:08 AM

          I can't even get to the product page. :(

    • daggot legacy 10 years
      reply
      October 19, 2021 10:08 AM

      Wonder if Nova Launch will update to take advantage of the new UI capabilities.

      • daggot legacy 10 years
        reply
        October 19, 2021 10:10 AM

        Wow, they're really pushing this color motif all over the place.

    • atom519 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      October 19, 2021 10:09 AM

      Jesus $300 difference between the pro and normal.

    • daggot legacy 10 years
      reply
      October 19, 2021 10:10 AM

      Target price leak was accurate. I'm okay with those prices.

      • daggot legacy 10 years
        reply
        October 19, 2021 10:14 AM

        Spending way too much time on color combinations. I guess it's very non-Apple?

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      October 19, 2021 10:10 AM

      I want to put giant colored beads on those curving metal bars in that Google store.

      • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        October 19, 2021 10:11 AM

        I too remember those toddler toys every time I see that shop.

    • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      October 19, 2021 10:11 AM

      I like those color choices, but I'd hardly call anything about that "subversive".

      • daggot legacy 10 years
        reply
        October 19, 2021 10:14 AM

        Pretty sure it's a snub at Apple

    • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      October 19, 2021 10:15 AM

      The fact that they don't actually show the phones in the cases when talking about them says a lot.

      • g0nk legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        October 19, 2021 10:17 AM

        They did.

        • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          October 19, 2021 10:18 AM

          I only saw the case on its own. Maybe I glanced away from a single shot at the beginning of the segment, I dunno, but they only showed them isolated the entire time they were talking about how they interacted with the phone's color.

    • atom519 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      October 19, 2021 10:15 AM

      No more fabric case :(

      • daggot legacy 10 years
        reply
        October 19, 2021 10:16 AM

        I didn't like them at the very first, but it's really grown on me. Going to miss it now.

      • mrazzino legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        October 19, 2021 10:17 AM

        just rubber that will collect all the dust I assume

      • tightropetandy
        reply
        October 19, 2021 10:17 AM

        I'm going to have to wait for a knock-off. Love my fabric case. Can't go back

        • daggot legacy 10 years
          reply
          October 19, 2021 10:19 AM

          The new cases has a seriously thin bar connecting the upper part to the main section. No playing with the case.

      • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        October 19, 2021 10:38 AM

        *love* my fabric case

    • g0nk legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      October 19, 2021 10:18 AM

      There's a link to Pixel Pass, but can't get to it, web servers getting slammed.. https://store.google.com/product/pixel_pass

      • daggot legacy 10 years
        reply
        October 19, 2021 10:20 AM

        $55/mo for the Pro
        $45/mo for the 6

        That's impulse territory. 8gb of ram should be good, right?

    • tightropetandy
      reply
      October 19, 2021 10:19 AM

      you think this lady knows what a secure subsystem means?

      • daggot legacy 10 years
        reply
        October 19, 2021 10:21 AM

        Not at a technical level. She's only the product manager, so more concerned with how the features sell, not how they work.

        • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          October 19, 2021 10:24 AM

          Sure, but Tensor is still going to be ARM based; I'd assume they implemented Trustzone just like everyone else.

    • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      October 19, 2021 10:19 AM

      Huh, my phone is advertising an update to 12 not labeled beta?

      • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        October 19, 2021 10:20 AM

        http://chattypics.com/files/shackbrowseUpload_bwucg32dp2.png

      • Sniper21 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        October 19, 2021 10:20 AM

        If it's a Pixel, Android 12 is out.

        • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          October 19, 2021 10:21 AM

          woot!

        • disco sentinel mercury mega
          reply
          October 19, 2021 11:13 AM

          Woo, downloading now

        • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          October 19, 2021 11:14 AM

          Gah, I really hate the changes to the built in "At a glance" widget. No clock, and it reserves the space so you can't put your own clock anywhere in the top half of your home screen.

      • inchwide legacy 10 years
        reply
        October 19, 2021 10:22 AM

        same, and i thought my pixel 3a was out of luck for this update

        • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          October 19, 2021 10:25 AM

          Been running the beta for a few months, I *really* liked it.

          • inchwide legacy 10 years
            reply
            October 19, 2021 10:30 AM

            cool. i've been using nova launcher for a while now so it'll be time to disable it and see the new goodness

      • g0nk legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        October 19, 2021 10:26 AM

        Yup, just checked, downloading 12 Release now! WOO!

      • daggot legacy 10 years
        reply
        October 19, 2021 10:36 AM

        I'm going to wait a day and make sure there aren't horror stories. I'm on a Pixel 4a, but the recent issues with the 3 give me some pause.

    • g0nk legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      October 19, 2021 10:22 AM

      Got it in the cart! with some Pixel Buds, but can't check out just yet.. errors......

    • daggot legacy 10 years
      reply
      October 19, 2021 10:25 AM

      I was afraid of this. Not compatible with their own family plans. That's going to be something I'll have to think about.


      Can I share the Google services included in Pixel Pass with my family?
      Pixel Pass subscribers can share their Google One or Play Pass access with up to 5 additional family members at no extra cost (so 6 total, including you). If you’re already sharing Google One or Play Pass access when you subscribe to Pixel Pass, your sharing setup will be carried over seamlessly.

      YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium family plans are not available with Pixel Pass subscriptions at this time.

      Preferred Care does not offer a family plan.

      • daggot legacy 10 years
        reply
        October 19, 2021 10:27 AM

        Google, you're killing me here.


        What if I’m already subscribed to one or more of these Google services?
        If you already subscribe to Google One or Play Pass through Google, your current subscriptions will be canceled automatically once your Pixel device ships and you receive your first bill for Pixel Pass.

        If you’re already a YouTube Premium or YouTube Music Premium member, you’ll need to manually cancel that subscription before you can subscribe to Pixel Pass. When you subscribe to Pixel Pass, your YouTube Premium service will be reinstated – with your music library and playlists carried over seamlessly.

        If you’re already subscribed to one of the services included in Pixel Pass through another company, such as a network carrier or retailer, you’ll need to contact them to cancel your subscription in order to avoid paying for that subscription and Pixel Pass at the same time.

        Pixel phones included in Pixel Pass work with all major carriers. If you subscribe to Pixel Pass on Google Fi with a phone plan, you save $5 off your monthly bill.

    • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      October 19, 2021 10:31 AM

      Magic Eraser seems like one of those things that's both super useful and kinda unsettling at the same time.

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      October 19, 2021 10:32 AM

      Magic Eraser, not just from Mr. Clean anymore!

    • MacemanInTW legacy 10 years
      reply
      October 19, 2021 10:32 AM

      Just once I want to be able to order something without the website shitting the bed 10000 times.

      • g0nk legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        October 19, 2021 10:33 AM

        Yeah, I Can't check out at all.

        • MacemanInTW legacy 10 years
          reply
          October 19, 2021 10:37 AM

          Same here. My current phone is all kinds of messed up and annoying. I wanted to just pop in an order and have something on the way, instead I'm playing the refresh game for yet another piece of technology that I'll end up not getting because this bullshit pisses me off.

      • daggot legacy 10 years
        reply
        October 19, 2021 10:35 AM

        Cloud is so hard not even the guys that built the cloud know how to do it.

    • Sniper21 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      October 19, 2021 10:36 AM

      Welp, I'd love to ditch my OnePlus 9 for this but still plenty left to pay for the OnePlus. I guess I'll wait for reviews before purchasing this but it looks great.

    • Sniper21 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      October 19, 2021 10:42 AM

      The time and messaging for True Tone has been great, IMO.

      • Sniper21 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        October 19, 2021 10:43 AM

        Gah, *Real Tone.

      • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        October 19, 2021 10:47 AM

        That is an important effort and I am glad to see them highlight it. Probably the most important thing they've shown yet.

    • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      October 19, 2021 10:48 AM

      ok, that hold menu function is great

    • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      October 19, 2021 10:50 AM

      I have to say I would much rather have the fingerprint sensor on back. Otherwise I quite like the hardware design.

      • daggot legacy 10 years
        reply
        October 19, 2021 10:55 AM

        It's going to be big change for how I pick up the phone. Especially since being on the back has a physical disc for your finger to find automatically. Can't do that as accurately on the screen.

    • atom519 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      October 19, 2021 10:50 AM

      Okay I was expecting this video to last an entire hour.

    • tightropetandy
      reply
      October 19, 2021 10:52 AM

      I can't check out :|

      • tightropetandy
        reply
        October 19, 2021 10:55 AM

        It’s not you, it’s us. We’re working on fixing the problem. Check back soon.

        Error code: R013

        • jason bergman legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          October 19, 2021 10:57 AM

          I'm trying to add one to my Fi account, and keep getting a server error. :(

    • g0nk legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      October 19, 2021 10:54 AM

      Huh. That's it, I was expecting them to show more devices. Oh well.

      • daggot legacy 10 years
        reply
        October 19, 2021 10:56 AM

        A little surprised there wasn't a tease about the watch and nothing about tighter integration into Google Home routines, etc. Well, other than the very casual bit at the very beginning.

        • g0nk legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          October 19, 2021 10:56 AM

          Same. And not a word on Pixel Pass.

    • tightropetandy
      reply
      October 19, 2021 10:57 AM

      "poop emoji poop emoji poop emoji"

    • g0nk legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      October 19, 2021 10:58 AM

      mkbhd unboxing and first look https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=roWxo6jWoYw

    • jamesray legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      October 19, 2021 11:00 AM

      Now I just can't decide on whether I want the Pro or non-Pro. I'm not a fan of gigantic phones, but the LTPO screen on the Pro is very interesting.

      • tightropetandy
        reply
        October 19, 2021 11:03 AM

        The telephoto sounds cool, but I don't use my phone enough to justify the screen or zoom camera

    • TrOn legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      October 19, 2021 11:09 AM

      No cheapo 6a version?

      • Sniper21 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        October 19, 2021 11:16 AM

        Those normally come after the first 6 months.

    • g0nk legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      October 19, 2021 11:12 AM

      Success!!! https://chattyfiles.objects-us-east-1.dream.io/files/CapturePNG_fydztatf6f.png

      • jason bergman legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        October 19, 2021 11:15 AM

        Still getting an error trying to get mine through Fi. :(

        • lolpatrol legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          October 19, 2021 11:26 AM

          Uh oh
          There was a problem loading your cart.

          • jason bergman legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            October 19, 2021 11:34 AM

            Yep, same.

            I will be REALLY pissed if it sells out.

            • kelerian legacy 10 years
              reply
              October 19, 2021 11:43 AM

              Mine *just* went through on the Fi checkout, just keep hitting the retry.

              • lolpatrol legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
                reply
                October 19, 2021 11:46 AM

                That 'Try again' after the uh-oh? Couldn't decide if it was actually doing anything or not, so I was periodically backing up and going through the process again.

                • kelerian legacy 10 years
                  reply
                  October 19, 2021 11:47 AM

                  Yeah the try again thing. I had no idea if it was really working but it actually did eventually.

                • jason bergman legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                  reply
                  October 19, 2021 11:48 AM

                  I'm doing that too yeah. I'm worried I'm gonna get rate limited. :P

                • kelerian legacy 10 years
                  reply
                  October 19, 2021 11:49 AM

                  There is one more checkout button after that, but thankfully it seemed like I had priority on that one. It only took clicking checkout about 20 times!

      • atom519 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        October 19, 2021 11:17 AM

        tell me your secrets.

        • g0nk legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          October 19, 2021 11:17 AM

          literally F5'ing the checkout screen for the last 45 minutes. lol

    • g0nk legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      October 19, 2021 11:18 AM

      Here's a good unboxing and tour of the Pro. The smoothness of the 120hz screen is amazing looking. (I know, can't convey it on a YT video, but still...)

    • atom519 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      October 19, 2021 11:25 AM

      We’re sorry, but Pixel 6 Pro Stormy Black 128GB (Unlocked) is out of stock and has been removed from your cart.

      oh cool...

      • g0nk legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        October 19, 2021 11:26 AM

        Oh shit! Really??!

        • atom519 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          October 19, 2021 11:27 AM

          You literally took my phone out of my hands g0nk.

          • g0nk legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            reply
            October 19, 2021 11:28 AM

            Oh damn! sorry ddue!! not sorry

      • atom519 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        October 19, 2021 11:26 AM

        Welp everything but the 256GB white version is OOS. Guess I'll be waiting :(

      • tightropetandy
        reply
        October 19, 2021 11:44 AM

        I constantly get that R0008 error

    • tunis5000 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      October 19, 2021 11:25 AM

      what an odd design with the camera section sticking out like that, absolutely needs the case

      • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        October 19, 2021 11:27 AM

        Eh, everyone has a camera bump and has for years. Might as well integrate it as a design element.

        • daggot legacy 10 years
          reply
          October 19, 2021 11:30 AM

          Yup, this. Plus, gives more room overall. There's been an untalked about cost for having progressively thinner phones. This is the correction step I guess you could call it.

          • g0nk legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            reply
            October 19, 2021 11:32 AM

            That and reviewers are saying it's a nice spot to rest your finger on the back. and keeps it from rocking on a table surface! Bonus!

    • ThrillKill legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      October 19, 2021 11:28 AM

      Fuck, the Pro is already totally out of stock in the UK, was thinking of getting it as a Xmas gift for my fiancee. I wasted too much time trying to work out the finances.

      • daggot legacy 10 years
        reply
        October 19, 2021 11:31 AM

        Might still come into stock when it start shipping.

        • ThrillKill legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          October 19, 2021 11:41 AM

          Yeah, as long as the free Bose offer remains that should be great. I plan to sell that to offset some of the cost

    • atom519 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      October 19, 2021 11:42 AM

      It's up on Amazon, but no free pixel buds...

      https://www.amazon.com/Google-Pixel-Pro-Smartphone-Telephoto/dp/B09HZGGSFR/

    • atom519 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      October 19, 2021 11:48 AM

      Best Buy has them - mentions free pixel buds.

      https://www.bestbuy.com/site/google-pixel-6-pro-256gb-unlocked-stormy-black/6483638.p?skuId=6483638

    • g0nk legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      October 19, 2021 11:51 AM

      Anyone else get an invite to the Pixel 6 Superfans Virtual Tech Talk at 8PM tonight? It's through their invite only FB group.. yeah i know.

Hello, Meet Lola