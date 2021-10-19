Watch the Google Pixel 6 Fall Launch livestream here
Here's how you can watch the Google Pixel 6 Fall Launch event.
The Pixel 6 was revealed by Google a few months ago, and will be the next smartphone in the company’s line-up. We don’t know too much about the phones, outside of some light specs, but that is going to change today. Google is hosting a Pixel 6 Fall Launch event, where it will share more information about the upcoming devices. Let’s take a look at how you can watch the Google Pixel 6 Fall Launch.
The Google Pixel 6 Fall Launch event is taking place today, October 19, 2021, at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET. The event is being hosted on the company’s website, but you can also view the broadcast on the Google YouTube account using the video embed above. Google hasn’t shared many details about the event, but we’ll surely be learning more about the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, including a date for launch and pre-order.
Google did not reveal the official spec list for the Google Pixel 6 when they announced the phones this summer, but leaks gave us a good indication to expect from the new phones. This includes a 6.4 and 6.71-inch display, with 8 and 12MP cameras. If what we’ve heard about the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro is true, it won’t be much longer until we have confirmation.
That’s how you can watch the Google Pixel Fall Launch livestream. There isn’t much time to go, so be sure to set yourself a reminder if you don’t want to miss it. If you’re not able to watch live, then go ahead and bookmark the Shacknews topic page dedicated to the Google Pixel 6, as we’ll be updating with all of the news coming out of the event.
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Watch the Google Pixel 6 Fall Launch livestream here
Google Pixel Fall Launch! 10am PT - 1PM ET
Watch it here: https://pixelevent.withgoogle.com or here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WNarpiGz3Kk
New Pixel 6 and 6 Pro! Possibly more stuff!
Update on my Pixel 3 bricking last week:
I reported my phone's issue on the Googe Issue Tracker:
https://issuetracker.google.com/issues/192008282
By doing so it subbed me to the comments section. Well now I get an email about every four hours with another Pixel 3 bricking and some disappointed customer. And that's just people who stumble upon this page. So it seems pretty widespread now. They're all the same generally: healthy phone just goes dark, draws power and shows up in device manager as something, but will not recover.
In the past day there have been a couple reports of folks getting replacements, which is new. If I can find time today I'm going to try again to convince them to replace. Until I see how they respond to this overall issue, I'm not feeling too hot on the Pixel 6. Again, my 3XL was flawless for 3 years, so I was pretty hyped on the phones otherwise.
White or Black? I can't decide.. I have a white 4XL now, maybe go with Black this time? Or stay with White?
https://chattyfiles.objects-us-east-1.dream.io/files/CapturePNG_gncb9d8ejw.png
Eager to see what the pricing is. If that Target leak is accurate, that should put the Pass pricing into impulse range for me. My 4a still has some life in it, but there are things about it that annoy me. I assume it's a combination of lower end chip and their aggressive battery saver philosophy. I wish they would at least put more control of that into the user settings. If I'm working from home, I don't need it to be as aggressive.
But, really, this is all about what that Tensor chip is going to do for photos. The photo capabilities are the main reason why I went with the 4a since I found my primary use for my phone was playing music in the car and taking pics of my kids. Streaming music is such a low commodity feature now. That puts the camera as the primary decider for me. I've been very pleased with the camera features on the Pixel. I wouldn't mind that bundle approach to also get One with more storage if there's an option to bump up to the family plan so the whole family has massive storage available. I assume that's pretty much going to be the way of the future.
Store page just updated. No buy now button yet though. Just a "Watch Livestream" link
https://store.google.com/magazine/google_pixel_6
Preorder pages are up. https://store.google.com/product/pixel_6_pro?hl=en-US
There's a link to Pixel Pass, but can't get to it, web servers getting slammed.. https://store.google.com/product/pixel_pass
I was afraid of this. Not compatible with their own family plans. That's going to be something I'll have to think about.
Can I share the Google services included in Pixel Pass with my family?
Pixel Pass subscribers can share their Google One or Play Pass access with up to 5 additional family members at no extra cost (so 6 total, including you). If you’re already sharing Google One or Play Pass access when you subscribe to Pixel Pass, your sharing setup will be carried over seamlessly.
YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium family plans are not available with Pixel Pass subscriptions at this time.
Preferred Care does not offer a family plan.
Google, you're killing me here.
What if I’m already subscribed to one or more of these Google services?
If you already subscribe to Google One or Play Pass through Google, your current subscriptions will be canceled automatically once your Pixel device ships and you receive your first bill for Pixel Pass.
If you’re already a YouTube Premium or YouTube Music Premium member, you’ll need to manually cancel that subscription before you can subscribe to Pixel Pass. When you subscribe to Pixel Pass, your YouTube Premium service will be reinstated – with your music library and playlists carried over seamlessly.
If you’re already subscribed to one of the services included in Pixel Pass through another company, such as a network carrier or retailer, you’ll need to contact them to cancel your subscription in order to avoid paying for that subscription and Pixel Pass at the same time.
Pixel phones included in Pixel Pass work with all major carriers. If you subscribe to Pixel Pass on Google Fi with a phone plan, you save $5 off your monthly bill.
mkbhd unboxing and first look https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=roWxo6jWoYw
whoops: link - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iz_yO49aGjM
It's up on Amazon, but no free pixel buds...
https://www.amazon.com/Google-Pixel-Pro-Smartphone-Telephoto/dp/B09HZGGSFR/
Best Buy has them - mentions free pixel buds.
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/google-pixel-6-pro-256gb-unlocked-stormy-black/6483638.p?skuId=6483638
