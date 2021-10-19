Watch the Google Pixel 6 Fall Launch livestream here Here's how you can watch the Google Pixel 6 Fall Launch event.

The Pixel 6 was revealed by Google a few months ago, and will be the next smartphone in the company’s line-up. We don’t know too much about the phones, outside of some light specs, but that is going to change today. Google is hosting a Pixel 6 Fall Launch event, where it will share more information about the upcoming devices. Let’s take a look at how you can watch the Google Pixel 6 Fall Launch.

The Google Pixel 6 Fall Launch event is taking place today, October 19, 2021, at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET. The event is being hosted on the company’s website, but you can also view the broadcast on the Google YouTube account using the video embed above. Google hasn’t shared many details about the event, but we’ll surely be learning more about the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, including a date for launch and pre-order.

Google did not reveal the official spec list for the Google Pixel 6 when they announced the phones this summer, but leaks gave us a good indication to expect from the new phones. This includes a 6.4 and 6.71-inch display, with 8 and 12MP cameras. If what we’ve heard about the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro is true, it won’t be much longer until we have confirmation.

That’s how you can watch the Google Pixel Fall Launch livestream. There isn’t much time to go, so be sure to set yourself a reminder if you don’t want to miss it. If you’re not able to watch live, then go ahead and bookmark the Shacknews topic page dedicated to the Google Pixel 6, as we’ll be updating with all of the news coming out of the event.