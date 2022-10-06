Watch the Made by Google October 6 livestream here Tune in to the Made by Google 2022 livestream to see and hear more about the new Google Pixel 7.

As one of the major players in the technology sphere, it comes as no surprise that Google’s hardware is always something worth checking out. For those that have been eagerly awaiting the reveal of Google’s next Pixel as well as its smart watch, the wait is finally over. The Made by Google livestream is happening soon, so check it out below.

Made by Google 2022

The Made by Google 2022 livestream is scheduled to begin at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET on October 6. The livestream can be viewed using the video embed below or directly via Google’s event page. We’ll be covering the event as it happens, so anticipate more information once the stream concludes.

Google has given consumers a little insight into what to expect from its livestream. Prior to the stream, an advert can be seen highlighting several of Google’s products. While the main focus is the Pixel 7, the video also shows the Google Pixel Watch and the Google Pixel Buds. Presumably, the Made by Google stream will offer more details on these products.

Viewers that are interested in picking up a new Google Pixel product will be able to place pre-orders toward the end of the show. Be sure you also spend some time perusing the Shacknews Google page for our coverage of the event.