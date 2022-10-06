Google Pixel 7 will be the first Google phone to feature a built-in VPN Pixel 7 and 7 Pro owners will be able to enjoy a built-in VPN at no extra cost.

Google showed off its new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones at its Made by Google ‘22 presentation today, and one feature in particular has caught people’s attention. Specifically, how the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will be the first Google phones to feature a built-in VPN. The VPN will be offered through Google One, which is normally available through a $9.99 (USD) monthly plan alongside other assorted perks, but will be included in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro free of charge.

On Google’s website, Google notes the built-in VPN is coming soon to the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, and will help “protect your online activity no matter what app or browser you use.” While information on when exactly the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will get access to Google’s VPN has yet to be shared, Google notes on social media that the feature will be rolling out sometime later this year.

Other details shared in Google’s social media post about the Pixel’s built-in VPN include how some restrictions apply, some data won’t be transmitted through the VPN, how it’s not available in all countries, and how other Google One membership benefits are sold separately. For example, the $9.99 Google One plan offers things like 2TB of cloud storage, but this isn’t being included for free with the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, just the built-in VPN.

If you’re interested in learning more about Google’s VPN including how it works and what to expect from it once it’s offered through the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, check out this helpful VPN overview provided by Google. And for more on what was shown off today during the Made by Google ‘22 presentation, be sure to read through some of our previous coverage including the reveal of Google’s new Tensor G2 chip, details on the new Google Pixel Watch with built-in Fitbit, and an overview on the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro which feature prices starting at $599.